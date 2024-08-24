Florida State's first game of the season is over, and DJ Uiagalelei was not the standout player for FSU. While the Seminoles suffered an upset loss to Georgia Tech, there had a few standout performers. If Uiagalelei had performed a bit better, the Seminoles could have come away with a victory.

5 players who outshined DJ Uiagalelei during FSU's first game

With the first FSU game of the season over, it is time for fans to reflect on the top performers. Which players lived up to expectations, and who disappointed? Here are five standouts.

#1 Ryan Fitzgerald

Ryan Fitzgerald is the most obvious standout for the Seminoles in their first game of the season. Although the Seminoles came out hot with a touchdown, they struggled with offense throughout the game. Fitzgerald kept them in it by scoring key field goals.

The field goals did not just come at key times, they were also at long range. Both key field goals came in the second quarter. The first was a 52-yard attempt to extend Florida State's lead to four. The final long field goal came at the end of the first half from 59 yards. It was the second-longest field goal in FSU history, and it tied the game at 14.

#2 Lawrance Toafili

FSU came out hot with a touchdown on the first drive of the season. Although Uiagalelei performed well on the drive, Lawrance Toafili outshone him when he exploded on the run for a 28-yard touchdown.

#3 Roydell Williams

Roydell Williams was another standout, as he performed well as a receiver and runner. He caught three passes for 31 yards. Additionally, he had eight carries for 32 yards, including a late touchdown to tie the game for the Seminoles.

#4 Shyheim Brown

While the offense and Uiagalelei struggled all game for the Seminoles, the defense was able to keep FSU in the mix. The biggest standout on defense was Shyheim Brown. Brown had 13 tackles, including nine solo efforts. Additionally, he had a tackle for loss and was the most dominant defensive player for the Seminoles.

#5 DJ Lundy

Lastly, DJ Lundy performed impressively on defense. He was part of seven tackles, six of which were solo efforts. One of his tackles was for a loss.

