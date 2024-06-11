5 most popular college football teams among bettors in 2024 ft. Deion Sanders' Colorado  

Yahoo Sports recently reported, as per information from BetMGM, that the Colorado Buffaloes is the most popular college football team among bettors. Deion Sanders' 4-8 squad could make a big jump... or flat line entirely. It's not hard to imagine why the Buffs are a hot betting topic.

Yahoo Sports also identified Michigan as another big team in terms of early betting action. Here's a closer look at five college football teams likely getting a lot of betting action this year.

5 most popular college football teams among bettors in 2024

Big game struggles have made Ohio State one of the most intriguing college football teams of the 2024 season.

#1. Colorado

Yes, fans are right to be intrigued. Since Colorado hired Deion Sanders, the program has seemingly been on a collision course. The only question is whether the course is one of failure or success. "Coach Prime" is a great recruiter and a public relations magnet. He ensured viewership and interest last season– two things Colorado lacked.

But on the other hand, Colorado's roster isn't so much built in the transfer portal as it seems built on the spur of the moment. Every team has turnovers, but Colorado seems to have an entirely new team every few days. Colorado is sitting at an over/under of 5.5 wins. Will Colorado make a bowl or crash and burn?

#2. Michigan

On the other hand, Michigan comes from a place of ultimate success but now has to address being the hunted and not the hunter. Jim Harbaugh is gone and Sherrone Moore is debuting as head coach with big shoes to fill. Add in the movement in the Big Ten, with teams like Washington and USC joining the league. It's not hard to see why Michigan is a major topic of betting interest.

Michigan's win over/under of 9.5 is apparently getting plenty of action. It's not hard to imagine a scenario in which either side wins. That divide makes Michigan one of the most highly watched (and bet upon) college football teams.

#3. Alabama

Many of the same things could be said of Alabama ahead of the 2024 season. Hiring a new head coach in Kalen DeBoer might have been a brilliant move to sustain a dynasty. Or it might be the cue for Alabama to fall into the rest of the SEC pack. Like Michigan, Alabama has a 9.5 win over/under. Like Michigan, either is very much in play as a possibility.

#4. Miami

On the other hand, Miami comes in off a seven-win season, but with Mario Cristobal making a "now or never" portal splash. The team looks to be competitive in a fairly even ACC field, but a 9.5 win over/under seems a little ambitious. After all, has Miami done enough to be on part with Alabama or Michigan? Time will tell.

#5. Ohio State

Head coach Ryan Day has had a long offseason. Close but not close enough isn't going to cut it in Columbus. Ohio State has a 10.5 win over/under, which Day has topped easily in each of his four full seasons as head coach (not counting the abbreviated COVID year). With a massive transfer portal high, OSU is going all in.

But is this the year that too many close losses finally dooms Day? Ohio State fans have been understanding of near misses, but the atmosphere around the Buckeye program seems to be shifting. It's the sort of plotline that makes OSU a fascinating bet.

Which college football teams have your attention heading into 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.