5 potential North Carolina athletes who could break out during Bill Belichick's debut season ft. Gio Lopez

The 2025 North Carolina season promises to be a memorable one under Bill Belichick. The legendary New England Patriots coach came out of retirement and back to school to coach UNC. Belichick's roster is an interesting combination of returnees and new talent. Here are five UNC players who could shine during the 2025 season.

Top 5 potential North Carolina athletes who could break out in 2025

Linebacker Amare Campbell figures to be a key player on the UNC defense in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

5. Marcus Allen, DB

A 6-foot-1 senior defensive back, Allen has had a solid career, but did slide back a bit in 2024. In 2023, Allen had 49 tackles and broke up nine passes. Last season, Allen was less consistent. He finished with 36 tackles and six pass break ups, including a pair of interceptions.

Belichick is most notable as a defensive coach. Having a defensive back with three years of meaningful experience should allow Belichick some comfort in a relatively inexperienced squad.

4. Amare Campbell, LB

As a sophomore in 2024, the 6-foot linebacker had an outstanding season. He was second on the team with 76 tackles. That included 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. Campbell is likely the top returning defender. Considering how Belichick's defenses were marked by excellent fundamental execution, a big season from Campbell will be a must for Belichick and the Tar Heels in 2025.

3. Davion Gause, RB

A season ago, he was buried behind Omarion Hampton on the depth chart. But the freshman Gause still found a way to put together a solid season. He had 326 yards and four touchdowns, picking up 4.9 yards per carry. At 215 pounds, Gause's build is physical enough to run through tackles, while he's speedy enough to hit the big plays on the edge.

2. Kobe Paysour, WR

The 6-foot-1 pass catcher has shown flashes of excellence in his three seasons at North Carolina. In 2024, he had 21 catches for 365 yards. Back in 2023, Paysour had 22 catches for 282 yards and three scores in just five games before he had a season-ending injury. He had 29 catches for 324 yards and four scores in his freshman season in 2022.

If Paysour can stay healthy and put together consistent work at his highest level, he could be a massive weapon for Belichick and the Tar Heels.

1. Gio Lopez, QB

While Bryce Baker is the long-term future of the program, Lopez might be the day one starter. Gio Lopez threw for 2,559 yards and 18 touchdowns against five interceptions at South Alabama in 2024. He also rushed for 463 yards and seven more scores on the ground.

Baker might be ready and good enough to take over at oms point, but Lopez's dual-threat skills could make him an early standout for North Carolina.

What do you think of Belichick's 2025 North Carolina squad? Share your take below on the standout Tar Heels in our comments section!

