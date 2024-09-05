The 2024 college football season is entering Week 2, with a full slate of games on deck for this weekend. While it is early in the season, the head coaching rumor mill has not stopped churning throughout the offseason. The landscape of college football has been drastically altered due to conference realignment, and several big name coaches have found themselves in hot seat debates.

Here's a look at five coaches who could be poised to make a big move in 2025 below.

5 Power Five and Group of Five coaches who could be poised for big moves across college football in 2025

#1: Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders is, by far, the biggest name on this list. While the Colorado Buffaloes would probably like to keep him around for the long haul, his plans for the future remain unclear.

The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer could opt to leave the program as his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, as well as two-way star Travis Hunter, will no longer be on the roster.

#2: Jedd Fisch

Jedd Fisch just signed a contract worth more than $50 million to join the Washington Huskies this past offseason.

With Billy Napier's future with the Florida Gators in jeopardy, it would not be a shock to see the University of Florida alum return to his alma mater. He went to college at the school to learn from Steve Spurrier and received his first coaching job with the Gators.

#3: Glenn Schumann

Glenn Schumann is likely the most coveted coordinator in the nation on either side of the ball. The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator is, arguably, the most coveted coaching candidate despite having no head coaching experience.

Schumann, who has won six national championships as an assistant coach, has reportedly turned down head coaching advances in the past. That could change this offseason.

#4: Jamey Chadwell

Jamey Chadwell is considered one of the top coaches outside of the power conferences.

While the Liberty Flames have a path to the postseason due to the expanded field combined with the dissolution of the Pac-12, a power conference program could likely offer him a substansial raise.

#5: Mike Norvell

Mike Norvell is the wild card here. While the Florida State Seminoles were likely snubbed of a postseason spot last year, they have gotten off to an 0-2 start.

If things continue to spiral, Norvell could look for greener pastures or find himself receiving blame for the team's failures.

