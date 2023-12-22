5 programs winning big in the transfer portal game ft. Ole Miss, Colorado, and more

The transfer portal has been key for college football teams to help add some missing pieces to their team and compete for a national championship.

This season, we have seen countless starting-caliber players enter the transfer portal, but some schools have done better than others in landing them.

Let's take a look at the 5 programs that have done the best job in the transfer portal.

5 programs winning the transfer portal

#1 Ole Miss

Ole Miss has done an incredible job in the transfer portal this season.

The Rebels went 10-2 this past season and with the college football playoff expanding to 16 teams, Ole Miss is well positioned to be one of those 16 teams.

In the transfer portal, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels landed wide receiver Juice Wells, edge rusher Tyler Baron, safety Tamarion McDonald and edge rusher Princely Umanmielen.

Ole Miss is also reportedly the frontrunner to land the No. 1 transfer portal player Walter Nolen.

#2 Colorado

Deion Sanders has proven he is a great recruiter in the transfer portal this year.

Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have landed 15 transfer portal commits including safety Preston Hodge, DL Quency Wiggins, OL Tyler Johnson, TE Chamon Metayer, WR Will Sheppard, and DL Samuel Okunlola who are all four starts.

Colorado went out and focused on the trenches in the transfer portal which was a weakness for them last season.

#3 Louisville

The Louisville Cardinals have landed 12 transfer portal commits while only losing eight so far.

Louisville has focused on offense, which includes landing quarterback Tyler Shough, TE Mark Redman, and WR Ja'Corey Brooks, among others.

The best player the Cardinals lost was four-star edge rusher Popeye Williams, so they have already done a good job in helping their offense.

#4 Arizona State

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham has been active in the transfer portal landing 13 commits already.

Some of the players that the Sun Devils have transferred to are running back Raleek Brown, as well as replacing their secondary as Arizona State added former Florida safety Kamari Wilson and former Washington State cornerback Javan Robinson.

The four-star DL BJ Green was the best player Sun Devils lost.

#5 TCU

TCU went to the national championship last season but struggled mightily this year.

After a disappointing season, Sonny Dykes has been active in the transfer portal landing eight total commits, but all of them are three stars or better.

Some of the Horned Frogs commits include four-star WR Braylon James, four-star CB Donovan Sanders, and three-star edge rusher Devean Deal.

