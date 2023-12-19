5 reasons why Will Howard to USC becomes the best solution for Caleb Williams' replacement

Following a brilliant 2023 season with Kansas State, Will Howard has transferred to USC ahead of the 2024 season. The quarterback is expected to replace Caleb Williams as the Trojans' starting quarterback next season as the Heisman winner is anticipated to enter the draft.

Despite the availability of highly-rated former five-star freshman Malachi Nelson, Lincoln Riley sees Howard as the brilliant option for the Trojans next season.

Let's take a look at five reasons why the Wildcats' quarterback is the best solution to replace Williams at USC next season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 reasons Will Howard is the best solution for USC

#1 Experience in college football

Will Howard has, over the years, garnered significant experience in the college football landscape during his time at Kansas State. This became evident in the 2023 season with the Wildcats.

This experience will be handy as he makes a move to USC for his fifth year in college football. He pretty much has more to offer than Malachi Nelson after getting to know how things operate on the gridiron within the landscape over the years.

#2 Potential to thrive in "Air Raid Offense"

Will Howard has played most of his college career in a run-centric offense, and he has developed his game in that aspect. However, he doesn't look limited by that offensive structure.

Lincoln Riley is known for employing the "air raid" offensive system at the two programs he's worked at, and he is not expected to make a switch. Howard's potential to thrive well in the system presents him as a good option for USC and Riley.

#3 Dual-threat ability

While Lincoln Riley is known with quarterbacks who can use their arms superbly, Will Howard brings a new dimension to the coach's game plan with his running abilities.

It is believed that Riley has perfected the plan to brilliantly take advantage of Howard’s rushing attribute next season. Being a dual-threat quarterback evidently offers the USC offense some advantage and makes him a good option for the team going forward.

#4 Bigger challenge in 2024

USC will be transitioning to the Big Ten next season, ending its association with the Pac-12. Moving to a stronger league means the Trojans have a bigger challenge next season.

In facing this, a top quarterback is needed for the team to seamlessly adapt to the league. With his performance this season at Kansas State, Will Howard has undoubtedly proven what he could do, and this offers the Trojans a lot of advantage.

#5 Potential to get better under Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley has built a reputation for developing quarterbacks over the years. He has worked with the likes of Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams.

One reason Riley brought in Will Howard was the quarterback's potential to become his next brilliant apprentice. Howard is a quarterback with a lot of potential, and Riley can obviously help enhance that.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season