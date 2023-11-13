5 SEC coaches on the verge of getting fired in 2023 ft. Jimbo Fisher

Being an SEC coach is not a job that comes with a lot of job security. For every Nick Saban, there are a lot of coaching changes made in an attempt to replicate that level of success.

Now, a question arises - Which coaches could be ending their tenure in the conference and finding a new job after the season? Here is a list of such names.

SEC coach #1: Jimbo Fisher - Texas A&M

The whole reason this list is curated is because of the news that Jimbo Fisher may be axed by the Texas A&M Aggies. With a 19-15 record in his previous 34 games and zero bowl games since the 2020 season, it was time for a new voice to lead the program.

SEC coach #2: Billy Napier - Florida

The Florida Gators fans have not been very happy with the coaching of Billy Napier. In his second season with the Gators, he is 11-12 and that is not going to get it done in Gainesville.

With a 3-4 record in the conference, Napier needs to end the season strong and have a solid recruiting/transfer season if he wants to be taken off the hot seat.

SEC coach #3: Zach Arnett - Mississippi State

This one is a little unfair since Zach Arnett is in his first season after the death of Mike Leach. However, allowing him to be an interim, hiring an experienced coach seems to be the best option for the future of the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

He's been on the coaching staff for the Bulldogs since the 2020 season but is proving to be a great coordinator and an okay-at-best head coach.

SEC coach #4: Clark Lea - Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores historically have not been a good college football program in the SEC, but Clark Lea needs to be potentially packing up his belongings.

This is the third season of Clark Lea's tenure with the Commodores and a 9-26 record is not going to get the job done. The experiment with Lea leading the team needs to end as it has not done well. Overpay for a coach with a name and compete in a tough SEC.

SEC coach #5: Sam Pittman - Arkansas

Sam Pittman has been struggling as the main guy in charge of the Arkansas Razorbacks. With a 22-24 record now after the Week 11 loss, the Razorbacks are not showing a good ability to get stops and win games.

Their offense in the 2023 season has not been doing well with 26.3 points per game. It seems like Pittman may just be overwhelmed and not recruiting well enough in the Southeastern Conference.