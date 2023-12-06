5 SEC teams with most college football Hall of Fame inductions

The SEC has long been considered the best conference in college football, which explains why it has produced some of the best players to ever play college football and some of the best teams.

To be inducted into the Hall of Fame, players need to receive First Team All-America recognition, while also being 10 years since their last college football game and played in the last 50 years. Moreover, players currently playing professionally are ineligible to be inducted until they retire.

Only 0.02% of all college football players and coaches can claim to be in the Hall of Fame. With the 2023 regular season over, let's take a look at which SEC teams have the most college football Hall of Fame inductions in history.

Five SEC teams with most college football Hall of Fame inductions

#1 Tennessee Volunteers: 26

The Tennessee Volunteers have the most college football Hall of Fame inductions in SEC history and fourth-most all-time among all colleges.

Some of these players to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame include Peyton Manning, Al Wilson, Ed Molinski and Reggie White.

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide: 22

The Alabama Crimson Tide is the next SEC team with the most college football Hall of Fame inductions.

Some players from Alabama inducted into the Hall of Fame include Cornelius Bennett, E.J. Junior, Ozzie Newsome and Derrick Thoms.

#3 Georgia Bulldogs: 14

Georgia Bulldogs have 14 players in the Hall of Fame.

The Georgia Bulldogs come in third on the list with most inductess in the college football Hall of Fame.

Some former Bulldogs in the Hall of Fame include Herschel Walker, John Rauch, Champ Bailey and Kevin Butler.

#T4 Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators: 10

The Texas A&M Aggies and Florida Gators have 10 players each in the college football Hall of Fame, with their last induction being in 2019.

Some of them from the Aggies include Dat Nguyen, Jacob Green, Ray Childress and Gene Stallings. As for Florida, some of their Hall of Fame inductees include Tim Tebow, Emmitt Smith, Danny Wuerffel and Wes Chandler.

#5 Arkansas Razorbacks: 9

The Arkansas Razorbacks is fifth on the list of most players with college football Hall of Fame.

Some of them include Wayne Harris, Darren McFadden, Billy Ray Smith and Clyde Scott.