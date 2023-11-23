5 SEC teams out of College Football Playoff race ft. Ole Miss, LSU and more

The SEC is widely regarded as the most competitive conference in college football. The division features multiple top programs from across the country that often reach the College Football Playoff.

However, since only four teams make it to the College Football Playoff, there are always some major programs that miss out.

As we head into the final week of the regular season, here's a look at some of the Southeastern teams that won't be part of the playoffs.

5 SEC teams that won't make College Football Playoff this season

#1 Ole Miss Rebels

No. 12 Ole Miss (9-2, 5-2) is currently second in the SEC West. Lane Kiffin's Rebels suffered defeats against No. 8 Alabama and No. 1 Georgia this season, which effectively ruled them out of the College Football Playoff.

#2 LSU Tigers

No. 16 LSU (8-3, 5-2) is third in the SEC West. The Tigers have had an excellent offense this season but had issues with their defense in some key games. They lost to No. 5 Florida State, Alabama and Ole Miss in this campaign and won't be able to make the playoffs.

#3 Missouri Tigers

No. 10 Missouri (9-2, 5-2) is second in the SEC East. Eliah Drinkwitz's side lost to Georgia and LSU during the season. Those two defeats were enough to push them out of contention for the playoffs.

#4 Texas A&M Aggies

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) is fourth in the SEC West. The Aggies have had a rather disappointing campaign wherein they also fired head coach Jimbo Fisher. With four defeats this year, they won't be part of the playoffs.

#5 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 25 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4) is third in the SEC East. The Vols have had a relatively poor campaign under head coach Josh Heupel. After losing four games in such a highly competitive conference this year, Tennessee has been ruled out of the playoffs.