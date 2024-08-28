When Week 1 of the college football season begins on Thursday, many seniors will start their final college seasons. Many have lofty expectations and are playing to improve their draft stock. However, not everyone can live up to expectations, and seniors are not immune from going bust.

5 seniors who could disappoint in Week 1

Seniors often put a lot of pressure on themselves. Many are still in college because they weren't getting much attention from NFL teams yet. With that added pressure comes the chance to disappoint. So, while these five players are projected to be great, they could be busts in Week 1.

#1, Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah

Kuithe has been successful when he is on the field, but he has struggled with injuries. He only played four games in 2022 and missed all of 2023. So, while he has had incredible seasons, it's been a while since his run of three straight seasons as a second-team All-Pac-12 player (2019-21). So, he could be one of the senior players who disappoints.

#2, Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Sawyer has performed well as an edge rusher for Ohio State. Still, his counting stats do not stand out like some other players. So, if fans are looking at his stats after Week 1, he might look like a bust even if he had a good game to everyone who watched.

#3, Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka had a disappointing 2023 season, but he is looking to bounce back. He should have a bigger role after teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted No. 4 in April. He struggled with injuries last year, and with more responsibility, it won't be easier to avoid them. If Egbuka does not handle pressure well he could disappoint in Week 1.

#4 Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

Tez Johnson is another player moving into a bigger role. However, like with Egbuka, the expanded spotlight means a bigger chance of disappointing. Johnson had the opportunity to play behind Troy Franklin last year, but now that he is the No. 1 receiver, he will play against the best defenders.

#5 Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

Mitchell Evans is another senior who has struggled with injuries. He missed five games in each of the past two seasons, and if that continues in 2024, it will be hard to call him anything but a bust.

