5-star recruit Dia Bell draws comparison with Arch Manning as insider dubs him biggest commitment of next 2 years

Dia Bell is one of the top prospects of the class of 2026. The American Heritage School (Fort Lauderdale, FL) quarterback has committed to play collegiate football for Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

Bell has been getting loads of buzz over the past few years, and On3's college analyst Eric Nahlin has taken it a notch further. According to Nahlin,

"Bell is a similar passer and athlete to Arch Manning."

The five-star high school prospect is the son of former NBA defensive standout Raja Bell and has excelled at the high school level.

Bell amassed a stat line of 2,597 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and six interceptions in his junior season. He added 561 rushing yards and five TDs for good measure as he won the Florida Gatorade Player of the Year Award.

Bell is being compared to Arch Manning due to his combination of passing accuracy and respectability on the ground.

When did Dia Bell commit to Texas?

According to On3, Dia Bell committed to play collegiate football for the Texas Longhorns on June 17, 2024. At the time of his commitment announcement, he was ranked as the No. 2 pocket passer and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 ESPN 300.

Bell turned down advances from the Auburn Tigers, Miami Hurricanes and Penn State Nittany Lions to join Steve Sarkisian's side. He looks on track to replace Arch Manning, especially if the new Texas Longhorns starter declares for the 2026 NFL draft.

Furthermore, Dia Bell hasn't wasted time securing NIL deals. According to Yahoo Sports, Bell has signed a deal with Gatorade. His latest deal should improve his $927,000 NIL valuation in preparation for his high school graduation and first training session with the Longhorns.

The Texas Longhorns seem to be planning for life without Arch Manning, having secured Dia Bell in record time. Steve Sarkisian is still searching for his first national championship, but it's seemingly around the corner with the program reaching the CFP semifinals in consecutive years.

Having an elite QB to take over from a potential No. 1 overall pick in the next NFL draft is a masterstroke of team building.

