5 takeaways from Alabama's A-Day game after Kalen DeBoer takes charge in 2024

Alabama football ended spring practice with the annual A-Day game.

It was a new era for the Tide, with coach Kalen DeBoer assuming the mantle from the legendary Nick Saban. UA eschewed a more traditional game format in utilizing an offense-versus-defense situation.

Nevertheless, it was a fascinating look inside a program in transition. Here are five takeaways from the A-Day game.

Five takeaways from Alabama's A-Day game

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had a mediocre A-Day game performance.

#1 The offensive shift is a work in progress

The biggest story around the Alabama program is the transition to a more west-coast style offense under Kalen DeBoer. UA weren't afraid of passing the ball under Saban, but expectations are for a more pass-heavy attack under DeBoer.

Early returns are mixed. Jalen Milroe was 3-for-9 passing, and Tide QBs overall were just 24-for-42 for 302 yards. In many ways, the 'Bama defense seemed a step ahead of the newly designed offense.

#2 The backup QB battle remains fairly tight

While Milroe struggled, all the Alabama backups had some nice moments.

Ty Simpson probably provided the smoothest work, going 7-for-12 for 102 yards through the air, including a 34 yard completion to transfer German Bernard. Dylan Lonergan was 8-for-12 for 67 yards, while Austin Mack went 6-for-9 passing for 33 yards.

Despite a generally poor performance, Milroe will doubtlessly remain the starter. Alabama's reserves didn't have an execptional A-Day game but looked capable of running the offense.

#3 Jam Miller stands out

The game's MVP was junior running back Jam Miller. He rushed for 83 yards on just eight carries.

He scored a pair of touchdowns, including a 48-yard dash. Miller has played sparing in two seasons with the Tide, racking up 424 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The five-foot-11, 211 pound Miller has used spring practice to stake his claim on the Tide running back position. He raises interesting possibilities as a ball carrier and receiver out of the backfield.

A-Day 2024 was Miller's show, so it will be interesting to see if it foreshadows the season to come.

#4 Justin Okoronkwo steps up

Defensively, Alabama returns a ton of standouts. But the most interesting defensive standout of the spring game is very much new. Justin Okoronkwo is an early-enrolled freshman. He's also still fairly new to football. As a German student, Okoronkwo impressed with his six-foot-three size and high motor.

He had an A-Day game to remember. Okoronkwo was the top tackler for the day, making 11 stops including a tackle for loss. To say that this production is surprising for a player who was regarded as something of a long-term project would be an understatement.

Okoronwko has used the spring to serve notice that he's capable of playing early and often.

#5 The battle at kicker will continue

Alabama has had the unhappy task of replacing Will Reichard, who was near-automatic a season ago. In an increasingly competitive SEC, a few key field goals could be the difference between making the CFP and playing in a mid-level bowl game.

Conor Talty has been considered the frontrunner for the kicking position. However, his only field goal try of the A-game was a 45-yard miss. Two other TIde kickers connected on short tries. Reid Schuback connected from 27 yards, while Upton Bellenfant made a 23-yard kick.

The Tide will likely take the battle to fall practice. But Kalen DeBoer has staff will doubtless expend plenty of time and attention on getting Alabama set at the kicking position.

Can the Tide reach the SEC Championship in DeBoer's first year, or will the Tide struggle with a new commander? Let's hear your thoughts below in the comments section below.

