5 teams on upset alert for Week 2 of college football season 2024 ft. Nebraska

College football upsets are a significant part of the game. Week 1 had several impressive ones, like Miami besting Florida easily in the Swamp. There's no reason not to expect more fun upsets in Week 2. In fact, here are five teams that could likely be upset this week.

5 teams on upset alert in college football Week 2

Kansas State could be on upset alert in Week 2. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nebraska hosting Colorado

Trending

Normally, Colorado is the team under consideration for being upset. The Buff hype machine has been much stronger than Colorado's actual team. But Nebraska, roughly a touchdown favorite, is also a tempting pick. Over the last three seasons, the Huskers have lost eight games as a favorite. Between that and true freshman Dylan Raiola at quarterback, Colorado could well be ready to deliver a mild upset.

Kansas State at Tulane

The Wildcats are a 9.5-point favorite at Tulane. New Green Wave coach Jon Sumrall is probably underrated. Sumrall won five games as an underdog, going 23-5 in two seasons at Troy. Meanwhile, Tulane was also 23-5 over the past two seasons under coach Willie Fritz. QB Darian Mensah played well in Week 1, and if Tulane can protect him, the Green Wave could well pull this upset.

Kansas at Illinois

The Jayhawks are favored by 5.5 points over the Illini. Meanwhile, Illinois has won seven games as an underdog in three seasons with coach Bret Bielema. Meanwhile, Kansas might be a bit overrated off its 9-4 record last season. Luke Altmeyer was impressive in Week 1, and he could have enough juice to lead the Illini to a slight upset.

Arizona State hosting Mississippi State

Sure, the Bulldogs have to travel across the country, but this Arizona State team is coming off back-to-back 3-9 seasons. Coach Kenny Dillingham's Sun Devils aren't elite, and they haven't yet proven they can even be good. Meanwhile, MSU could surprise with former Baylor QB Blake Shapen leading the offense. Neither of these teams will be near the top of their league, but Bully can get the upset here.

Oklahoma State hosting Arkansas

Another lower-tier SEC team could pull an upset in Week 2. Coach Sam Pittman's Hogs put up 70 in Week 1, passing for 400 yards while nearly rushing for 300. Of course, Arkansas-Pine Bluff isn't quite Oklahoma State. But the Cowboys were fairly ho-hum against South Dakota State. Ollie Gordon had a good, not great, game, with 104 yards on 27 carries. If Arkansas can slow him, it can win.

Which potential Week 2 upsets will you be watching for this coming weekend? Share your thoughts and predictions below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback