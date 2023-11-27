5 things about new MSU HC Jeff Lebby Bulldogs fans should know

The Mississippi State Bulldogs announced on Sunday that Jeff Lebby will be their new coach. Lebby will replace Zach Arnett, who was fired by the program earlier this season.

As all the focus at MSU is now on Lebby, fans have been curious to learn more about him. Here are five things the Bulldogs faithful should know about their new head coach.

Five things you should know about new Mississippi State Bulldogs HC Jeff Lebby

#1 Lebby builds high-tempo offenses

Since 2019, Jeff Lebby has served as the offensive coordinator for Oklahoma, Ole Miss and UCF. He has built a reputation for organizing some of the most lethal offenses in the country.

In the last four years, Lebby has coordinated offenses that have scored 50 or more points 14 times. The Bulldogs certainly need this kind of offensive boost.

#2 MSU will be Lebby's first head coaching job

During his coaching career, Lebby has held positions as a quarterbacks coach, offensive linesman's coach and running back's coach. However, at Mississippi State, he will serve as a head coach for the first time. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the Bulldogs.

#3 Lebby has worked with Josh Heupel and Lane Kiffin

Lebby has an impressive CV of coaching at the top level in college football. He has also worked with offensive maestros, including Josh Heupel (at Oklahoma and UCF) and Lane Kiffin (at Ole Miss).

Having worked with elite college football coaches, Lebby will have picked up on some ideas for his new gig at Mississippi State.

#4 Lebby is married to Staley Briles

Interestingly, Lebby has been married to Staley Briles since 2011. Staley is the daughter of former Baylor head coach Art Briles. Lebby and Briles have two children together.

#5 Lebby played football in high school and college

A football coach needs to have some playing experience to better understand the sport.

Fortunately, for the Bulldogs, Lebby played high school football at Andrews High School and committed to Oklahoma. However, an injury cut short his playing career on the gridiron.