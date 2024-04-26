5 times Michigan RB Blake Corum and GF Makiah Shipp showed off their loving side via IG posts

Michigan running back Blake Corum and his girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, have been dating for a long time. Shipp, a UM graduate, is a social justice and youth advocate in Detroit who is also an author. Her first children’s book, “Makiah’s Show and Tell,” was published in February 2023.

Known for her bold views and strong personality, Shipp actively participates in the Black Student Union to give voice to marginalized communities.

Blake Corum and Makiah Shipp became an official couple in 2022 and have shared numerous pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let’s look at five times the two showed off their romantic and wholesome relationship.

#1 Blake Corum and Shipp pose with Tigers jersey

Blake and Makiah attended a Detroit Tigers game, where he received an MLB jersey with his name printed on it. The NFL-bound player posed with the jersey alongside his girlfriend and wrote:

“Everything I ever wanted❤️”

#2 A romantic date night

The couple’s second-best romantic Instagram post comes from a night they spent together on a yacht. Blake Corum and his author girlfriend enjoyed a delicious dessert as they oversaw a stunning scene and enjoyed each other’s company. He captioned the post:

“Life like this sure is sweet huh? #thankful”

#3 A win after historic victory

When the Michigan Wolverines won the Rose Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide, the stadium erupted in roars of celebration. To make this day more memorable, Blake Corum clicked pictures with his lady love and uploaded them to his Instagram account.

One of the videos showed them sharing a kiss as Makiah Shipp prepared to take a selfie:

#4 Corum and Shipp 'praise god' at a gospel concert

The couple attended a gospel concert at Little Caesars Arena. They were dressed in some of their best outfits: Makiah wore a black long coat over a black top, pairing it with the same-colored boots, while Blake wore a flannel shirt, a thin puffer jacket, olive green pants and brown sneakers. The post was captioned:

“A partner to praise God with>>”

#5 A series of adorable selfies and videos

Makiah Shipp posted a series of selfies in which the couple shared memorable moments. In one of the posts, the couple was seen strolling on a beach, and in another, riding a jet ski.

"4lifers🤞🏾," Shipp wrote in the caption.

Which is your favorite moment of the pair? Let us know in the comments section below!