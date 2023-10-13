5 times Nick Saban proved he's the greatest coach in college football history

Nick Saban is the best coach in the history of college football. With seven national championships, 11 conference titles (10 SEC, one MAC), and a pair of Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards, it is difficult to argue against.

Here, we have five moments to discuss exactly how dominant he has been throughout his career.

#1 Nick Saban calls for an onside kick vs. Clemson

In the 2016 National Championship Game, the Crimson Tide and Tigers were tied at 24 with 10:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. With everyone expecting Alabama to kick it deep and Clemson showing a three-man front for the kickoff, Saban called for an onside kick and successfully recovered it. This helped Alabama win 45-40 and proved Saban could take huge risks in big moments.

#2 Kenyan Drake House Call

In the same game and only a few minutes later, Kenyan Drake returned a kickoff for 95 yards and found the end zone for the Crimson Tide's 10th non-offensive touchdown of the year. This continued to give them momentum, and they eventually won the game.

#3 2018 SEC Championship Game

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Georgia Bulldogs faced off in the SEC Championship Game in a battle of incredible teams. Both teams were undefeated, but Alabama came back from 28-14 in the third quarter and won the game 35-28. This comeback proved exactly how dominant Nick Saban can be when coaching his team.

#4 Rocky Block

In 2009, against the Tennessee Volunteers in a SEC matchup, the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were up 12-10 with four seconds left. The Vols set up for a 44-yard field goal attempt to win the game, but Terrence Cody blocked the kick to remain undefeated, proving that Nick Saban's teams could dominate in all three facets of the game.

#5 2nd-and-26

Before discussing the meaning of this title, let's listen to how it went in Nick Saban's own words.

The game was the 2018 National Championship, and we saw the fourth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide take on the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The game went to overtime, and Georgia kicked a field goal, leaving the Crimson Tide needing a touchdown to win.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a 16-yard sack and made it a 2nd-and-26 situation. The next play was a 41-yard pass to DeVonta Smith to win the national championship. This proved that Nick Saban was still the best coach in college football.