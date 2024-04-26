5 times Utah star Jonah Elliss and GF Kasey Wardle gave fans major couple goals via hearty IG posts

Jonah Elliss, a rising NFL prospect from the Utah Utes, is following in the footsteps of his father, Luther Elliss, and excelling as an edge rusher. With 37 tackles, 16 TFLs and 12 sacks, he earned second-team All-American recognition in 2023.

As Elliss is slowly gaining popularity, fans want to know more about his love life. Elliss shares a loving relationship with his girlfriend, Kasey Wardle, who is also an athlete as she plays soccer for the Utes. The couple has been together for more than two years.

Their bond shines through Wardle's Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of their romance. Here are five times Kasey Wardle posted about her boyfriend on Instagram:

#1 One-year post

As Kasey and Jonah have been together for more than two years, both of them shared a post on their Instagram accounts. Kasey Wardle uploaded pictures of them on Dec. 2, 2022. In the photos, the couple was seen eating together, going on trips and just hanging out.

Kasey added a caption to the pictures, writing:

“1 year with my best friend, I love you J!”

#2 Saying goodbye to summer post

This time again, Wardle posted a collage of different occasions. It was a collection of their summer pictures together. She also added a few pictures of herself and her friends. One of the images featured them in hoodies and blankets.

Kasey Wardle also shared a picture of a cat and captioned it:

“Goodbye summer :("

#3 Gameday pictures

Kasey Wardle didn’t forget to add gameday pictures to her Instagram feed. She uploaded a post where Elliss and Wardle posed together with their backs to the camera. Jonah Elliss showed off his jersey, and Wardle showed her top where No. 83 was written, which is Elliss’ jersey number.

#4 Another gameday post

This gameday post featured Kasey Wardle piggybacking Jonah Elliss. Another photo also showed them hugging after a game. Wardle's caption read:

“I’m all about you @jonah.elliss.”

#5 Hiking trip

The couple also went on a hiking trip, where they were seen with one of their friends, Nick. Wardle wrote a funny caption about him:

“Nick third wheeling once again <3”

Jonah Elliss follows in his dad’s footsteps

Football is just a family legacy for Jonah Elliss. Though his father, Luther Elliss, encouraged him to explore different athletic avenues, Jonah gravitated towards the game that had brought his dad success.

Luther, a former standout for the Utah Utes and a Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Detroit Lions, instilled a love for the sport in his son.

Jonah's talent became evident during his high school years in Moscow, Idaho. Colleges began vying for his commitment, and the Utah Utes, with their rich history intertwined with Luther's career, were particularly interested.

“I think once they kind of figured out what I did and just the game itself, they just naturally fell in love with it and it’s something they wanted to do,” Luther Elliss said.

Recognizing Jonah's potential and strong mental makeup, Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell knew he had to secure this young talent.

Jonah Elliss, following in his father's footsteps, chose the Utes, continuing the Elliss legacy on the gridiron.