5 toughest games for Deion Sanders' Colorado in debut Big 12 season

Deion Sanders is set for his second year as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, who also will be back in the Big 12 in 2024. As part of the college football realignment, Colorado has re-joined Big 12, which it was a member of from 1996 until 2010.

In the return to the Big 12, Sanders and Colorado will look to improve off the 4-8 season they had last year. However, the Buffaloes have a tough schedule to deal with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five toughest games for Deion Sanders' Colorado

#5 Arizona

Deion Sanders and Colorado will go on the road to play the Arizona Wildcats on Oct. 19. which will be their seventh game of the season.

The Wildcats lost their coach Jedd Fisch, which is why this game is only ranked fifth, as several players followed Fisch to Washington. However, Arizona went 10-3 last year and will be a tough test for Sanders and his team.

#4 Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State made it to the Big 12 Championship game last season and are returning plenty of offensive starters, including quarterback Alan Bowman and running back and 2023 Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II.

The positive for Deion Sanders and Colorado is the fact that this game is at home and is also the final game of the season, so Sanders will have plenty of time to get his system intact.

#3 Kansas State

The Colorado Buffaloes host the Kansas State in their sixth game of the season on Oct. 12, and it will be a very tough test for Sanders and his team.

The Wildcats went 9-4 last season. Although they lost Will Howard to Ohio State, Kansas State will have Avery Johnson as their projected starter.

However, the Wildcats are projected to have one of the top defenses in the Big 12, so if they can shut down Shedeur Sanders and the offense it will be a long night for Colorado.

#2 Kansas

The Kansas Jayhawks are considered a dark horse to win the Big 12, and their matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes will be a tough game for Deion Sanders.

It will be played on the road but will be at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs due to renovations. Kansas has quarterback Jalon Daniels returning after going 9-4 season, the Jayhawks will be a tough out for most teams in the Big 12.

#1 Utah

The Utah Utes are the betting favorites to win the Big 12, which is why this is the toughest matchup for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah has quarterback Cam Rising returning, while seven starters from their dominant 2023 defense are also back. Although this game is at home and late in the season, on Nov. 16, it could be the toughest test for Colorado.