5 most unbreakable records in college football history

In the vibrant tapestry of college football with its rich culture and history, a couple of records have been set that seem nearly impossible to break. This evidently portrays the numerous incredible moments that have graced the gridiron at the collegiate level.

Notably, some college football records may remain unbroken forever because of the significant transformations the sport has undergone over the years. Let’s take a look at the five most unbreakable records in the history of collegiate football.

Five unbreakable records in college football

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

#1, Largest margin of victory

Largest margin of victory

Without a doubt, this is the most lopsided game in the history of college football. The game between Georgia Tech and Cumberland College ended in an outrageous score line of 222-0.

For Georgia Tech coach John Heisman, the 1916 football game was revenge for his baseball team's 22-0 loss to Cumberland. Notably, Cumberland was discontinuing their football program the following season, and not showing up for this game would have earned them a $3,000 fine.

#2, Longest winning streak

Oklahoma 1956 team

Under the leadership of Bud Wilkinson, Oklahoma was able to rattle an outstanding 47-game winning streak, spanning over five seasons from 1953 to 1957, before a Notre Dame spoiler.

During the streak, The Sooners won two national championships and managed an impressive 22 shutout victories. There have been a good number of imposing teams and stretches of dominance in college football since then, but none has been able to match the record.

#3, Fewest rushing yards allowed per game

Penn State 1947 team

College football has seen a good number of fierce and imposing defenses. However, none has been able to match that of Penn State in the 1947 season, which allowed 17 yards per game.

Penn State's defense was on fire that season, permitting only 153 rushing yards in total. A remarkable feat was achieved when they held Syracuse's offense to -107 rushing yards, setting another record for the fewest total yards allowed in a game.

#4, Most interceptions thrown in a game

John Reaves

Florida quarterback John Reaves endured a challenging game when the Gators squared off against Auburn in 1969, throwing a record nine interceptions in a 38-12 loss to the Tigers.

The silver lining for Reaves is that he persevered through adversity and ultimately achieved success. By the time he concluded his college career at Florida, he was the NCAA record holder for passing yards with 7,581 and was the SEC's all-time leader in passing touchdowns with 56.

#5, Most sacks in a season

Derrick Thomas

Derrick Thomas's achievement of 27 sacks during the 1988 college football season at Alabama remains truly remarkable and stands as an astonishing feat for a defensive player.

In today's football landscape, it's common for teams to employ double-teams against a player who can cause such significant disruption to the quarterback. This makes it highly improbable that any single player will surpass the Pro Football Hall of Famer's record anytime soon.