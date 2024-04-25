5 underrated prospects from Big 12 to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft ft. Xavier Worthy

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in just two days as the Chicago Bears will be on time to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25.

There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with Caleb Williams projected to be the first overall selection.

Take a look at five underrated prospect from the Big 12 to watch out for in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#1 Xavier Worthy, Texas Longhorns

Xavier Worthy is projected to be selected on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent his entire three-year collegiate career with the Texas Longhorns. He recorded 2,755 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns on 197 receptions, while adding 56 rushing yards on seven carries.

Worthy also returned 40 kickoffs for 564 yards and one touchdown and two punts for 33 yards.

#2 T'Vondre Sweat, Texas Longhorns

T'Vondre Sweat may have the widest prediction range of any prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, as he could hear his name called as early as the second round or wind up going undrafted.

The three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class spent his entire five-year career with the Texas Longhorns. He recorded 127 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 13 passes defended.

#3 Javon Baker, UCF Knights

Javon Baker is projected to either be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class split his four-year career between the Alabama Crimson Tide and UCF Knights. He ended his collegiate career with 2,051 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns on 117 receptions.

#4 Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas Longhorns

Ja'Tavion Sanders projects to land in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent his entire three-year collegiate career as a member of the Texas Longhorns. He recorded 1,295 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 99 carries.

#5 Josh Newton, TCU Horned Frogs

Josh Newton projects to fall to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The two-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent the first three years of his collegiate career as a member of the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks before joining the TCU Horned Frogs for his final two seasons.

He recorded 152 total tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 36 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.