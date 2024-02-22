5 USC RB coach replacements after Kiel McDonald follows Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers ft. Lee Marks and more

The USC Trojans need a new running backs coach after the LA Chargers reportedly hired Kiel McDonald on Thursday. He will now join former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who was named the Chargers coach earlier this year.

McDonald was USC's running backs coach last year after holding the same role with Utah from 2017 to 2021.

Following McDonald going to the NFL, the Trojans will have to make a new hire.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 USC RB coach replacements

#1, Lee Marks

Lee Marks is the running backs coach for the Washington Huskies and could be a name to monitor for the Trojans.

With Jedd Fisch coming over to be the Huskies head coach, Marks isn't familiar with him, so he could decide to leave.

Last season, under his helm, Washington's top two running backs, Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis, combined to rush for 1,427 yards and 24 rushing touchdowns. The Huskies RBs didn't lose a single fumble the entire season.

#2, Thomas Ford

Thomas Ford was named Oregon State running backs coach in December, but he could be in the running for the USC job.

Ford was the running backs coach at Idaho before this, and he guided RB Anthony Woods to 1,155 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

He also has served on Washington's staff and was a head coach at Simon Fraser, so he brings plenty of experience to the role.

#3, Mark Atuaia

Mark Atuaia is the running backs coach at Washington State but could be in line to move to USC at a bigger program.

With the Cougars being one of two remaining schools in the Pac-12, the program's future is uncertain, so Atuaia would be wise to join the Trojans and work alongside Lincoln Riley.

Atuaia has a wealth of experience, as he spent six seasons at Virginia before going to WSU.

#4, Kirby Wilson

If USC is looking for a splash hire, Kirby Wilson could be that.

Wilson is currently unemployed but has decades of coaching experience. The former CFL player coached at the Trojans in 2001 as the receivers coach, but he has been much better at coaching running backs.

Wilson coached for New England, Washington, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Minnesota and Cleveland in the NFL and had success in that role.

Wilson would add plenty of experience and help out an already potent Trojans offense.

#5, Malcolm Agnew

Malcolm Agnew is the running backs coach at Stanford, but going to the Trojans does make sense.

Agnew has held his role with the Cardinal for one season, and before that, he was Sacramento State’s running backs coach for two seasons. At Sacramento State, he led record-breaking running back Cameron Skattebo, who was the Big Sky Offensive MVP and an All-American in 2022.

Agnew also worked at North Dakota and is considered to be a coach on the rise.