5 ways Miss Terry helps Alabama's $70,000,000-worth Nick Saban in his college football coaching career

Nick Saban's wife, Miss Terry, has significantly impacted his life. From recruitment and armchair coaching to being the team mom, the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach's wife has done it all and received praise for that.

Coach Saban takes Miss Terry's advice for everything and has acknowledged that in front of the media and the fans. She has supported the seven-time national champion head coach.

Here are five ways Miss Terry helped Nick Saban make the right career choices.

Five ways Miss Terry helps Alabama's $70,000,000-worth Nick Saban in his college football coaching career

Miss Terry's advice helped turn things around for a struggling Alabama in 2023

The Alabama Crimson Tide were struggling at one point this season, just grinding out results, and was not looking like a Championship team. But a single advice from Miss Terry changed the course of the season.

“Miss Terry told me if they’re not playing good," said Nick Saban after the win against Mississippi State in September, "to get on their butt. So I just did what I was told,” Saban said .

The Tide won against the Mississippi State Bulldogs 40-17 and has become unstoppable.

Miss Terry asked for more blitz

The famous Bama Blitz is Miss Terry’s brainchild.

“Miss Terry always wants to blitz more. I’ve never said this to Miss Terry, but I’m a secondary coach,” Saban said in 2021.

Coach Saban should consider making her the defensive coordinator of Alabama. If he does that, the opposition quarterback's life would be in constant danger.

Miss Terry taught Nick Saban how to handle media relations

Coach Saban once admitted that he did a terrible job with the media when he first became a head coach. It was Miss Terry who helped him then.

“Miss Terry used to kill me, when I first became a head coach, about I did a terrible job with the media,” Saban said last year.

The Alabama HC can still get a bit frosty with the media but is learning how to tackle that, thanks to his wife.

Miss Terry once penalized Nick Saban

Every head coach loses their cool when things do not go their way, and Nick Saban is no different. But in 2019, Bama got a 15-yard penalty after arguing with the officials in a blowout loss to the Duke Blue Devils. He was in for a surprise when he got home.

“Miss Terry made me run on the treadmill for 20 minutes,” Saban said.

Miss Terry is a great partner

Nick Saban has always said he has a great partner in Miss Terry. He even considers her an asset for the Crimson Tide. In 2017, after a game, he said,

“To have a partner that has been supportive and an asset to the organization in every way is something that is really appreciated. And, you know, she’s been a great partner. And I don’t know why she puts up with me, but I’m very fortunate.”

The 52 years of this partnership have given the college football world plenty to remember.

