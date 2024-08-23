  • home icon
50 best College Football-inspired fantasy football team names to consider in 2024

By Arnold
50 best College Football-inspired fantasy football team names to consider in 2024 (Image Credits - IMAGN)
The 2024 college football season is nearly upon us. The season will get underway on Saturday (August 24) when Georgia Tech squares off against Florida State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

While it's essential to take your time to create a strong fantasy football team lineup, it's equally important to come up with a unique and creative fantasy team name.

Since college football covers a wide range of schools from across the country, we've narrowed down some of the best fantasy team names centered around the popular coaches and players in the NCAA this year.

List of college football-inspired fantasy football team names to use in 2024

Georgia QB Carson Beck will lead the Bulldogs offense in the 2024 college football season (Source: IMAGN)
Kirby Smart fantasy team names

  1. Kirby Not So Smart
  2. Too Smart For You
  3. Kirby's Kickoff Kings
  4. The Smartest Plays
  5. Smart Moves And Grooves
  6. Don't Hit The Kirby
  7. The Good, The Bad, And The Smart

Kalen DeBoer fantasy team names

  1. Kalen The Bore
  2. King Kalen
  3. Kalen The Path To Glory
  4. Kalen All My Opponents Softly
  5. I'm DeBoer-ed
  6. DeBoering 747
  7. All DeBoer The Flight To Alabama

Carson Beck fantasy team names

  1. Where's My Car Son?
  2. Beck The Halls
  3. Bend It Like Beck
  4. Beck To The Future
  5. Call Me Beck Later
  6. Severe Beck Pain
  7. I'm Coming Beck For More
  8. No Arson With Carson

Jalen Milroe fantasy team names

  1. Milroe Your Boats
  2. I'll Lock You Up In Jalen For That
  3. Bread, Butter And Jalen
  4. Jalen House Rock
  5. My Milroe Brings All The Boys To The Yard
  6. Do You Wanna Be A Milroe-naire?
  7. Jalen's Alabama Den

Lane Kiffin fantasy team names

  1. Stay In Your Ole Miss Lane
  2. Lane Rangers
  3. Kiffin's Tiffin Is Packed
  4. All The Lanes Lead To Victory
  5. 100 Points To Kiffin-Dor
  6. Lane Of The Lost Yards
  7. The Kiffin Muffins
  8. Don't Change Lanes While Driving To Ole Miss

Dabo Swinney fantasy team names

  1. Dab It Like Dabo
  2. Syndey Swinney's Squad From Clemson
  3. It's A Cold and Swinney Day
  4. The Belle Of Dabo-ll
  5. Swinney's Swines
  6. Swinney For Your Thoughts
  7. Keep Swinneying To The Finish Line

Ryan Day fantasy team names

  1. Die Another Day
  2. Every Dog Has Its Day
  3. The Ryan Air Experience
  4. A Day To Remember
  5. Spending My Day In Ohio State
  6. All Hail The Day Ryan Was Born

