$6.5M NIL-valued Arch Manning set to face stiff competition as 5-star QB leans towards joining Texas

Arch Manning is the QB1 of the Texas Longhorns. The highly-rated redshirt sophomore is gearing up for his first full season as a Longhorns starter following the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL.

Ad

Manning waited for two years before he could take over the starting role. However, the $6.5M NIL-valued star (per On3) might need to watch his back soon. The Longhorns are set to land five-star QB recruit Dia Bell.

Bell spoke to On3 Sports on Thursday. He spoke about being committed to Texas and looking forward to joining the Longhorns. He praised Arch Manning and how Texas developed him into a potential starter ahead of the 2025 reason. Bell sounded optimistic about joining the Longhorns ahead of the upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bell spoke about the Longhorns' faith in Quinn Ewers, and he expects the Longhorns to do the same by Arch Manning until he's ready for the NFL draft.

The five-star prospect seems content to learn from Manning and the entire Longhorns coaching staff and he waits for his turn throwing for one of the most iconic programs in collegiate sports.

Bell committed to Texas as early as June 2024, and he'll join the Longhorns as soon as he concludes his tenure with Plantation American Heritage, Plantation, Florida. He's thrived at Plantation American Heritage and possesses the skills needed to play at the next level.

Ad

Ad

What to expect from Arch Manning in 2025?

While Dia Bell is looking forward to joining the Longhorns, Arch Manning is gearing up for his first season as the undisputed starter at Texas. Manning played 10 games in the 2024 season, with eight of those seeing him come off the bench.

Hence, it's expected that Manning repays the program's faith in him as a starter. The Longhorns remain stacked on offense, so it should give Manning the impetus needed to be a Day 1 collegiate star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Manning's elite running makes him one of the most exciting dual-threat QBs in collegiate football. It's expected that he will lead the Texas Longhorns to the expanded college football playoffs, and then make them genuine college football championship contenders.

Manning was Quinn Ewers' understudy for two seasons, and he learned a lot during that period. Hence, the latest iteration of the Manning football dynasty will be all over the college football screens as he starts for the football national championship-chasing Longhorns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.