$6.8 million QB Arch Manning gives sneak peek to his "eventful summer" with warm photodump on IG

Arch Manning hails from a renowned football background. The Texas Longhorns quarterback's grandfather, Archie Manning, was a two-time Pro Bowler and College Football Hall of Famer. Additionally, his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, won two Super Bowl rings each and are two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Arch, who has a NIL valuation of $6.8 million (according to On3), has spent his entire collegiate career with the Longhorns. He's also set to be the team's undisputed starter for the 2025 season.

Arch gave a sneak peek into his world with an Instagram post on Wednesday, featuring snaps of him and his teammates.

"Eventful summer #blockishot," Arch wrote.

Texas is coming off an strong 2024 campaign that saw the program reach another College Football Playoff semifinal. However, the Longhorns were eliminated by the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Quinn Ewers led the team last season. With him already in the NFL, Arch has been handed the keys by Steve Sarkisian to take them to the next level.

Arch Manning is the 2025 Heisman Trophy favorite

According to Yahoo Sports, Arch Manning is the favorite to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy in 2025. The junior quarterback appeared in 10 games, including two starts, in the 2024 season. He posted 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions. Mannning also added 108 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

His first game as Texas' undisputed starting quarterback will be against Ohio State in Week 1. He'll face the Buckeyes in Columbus, and the game could serve as a precursor to the 2025 College Football Playoff national championship game.

Additonally, Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL draft. While he's reportedly leaning towards waiting until 2027, there's a chance he'll enter next year's draft if he and the Longhorns go all the way.

