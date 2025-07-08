$6.8M NIL-valued Arch Manning stands up for Texas flood victims with honest appeal to well-wishers via IG announcement

Arch Manning has endeared himself to the Texas faithful over the past few seasons. The Texas Longhorns quarterback spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a backup to Quinn Ewers, and he's entering 2025 as the team's undisputed starting quarterback.
Ahead of his first season as the starting quarterback, Manning shared a very important message with his 447,000 followers on Instagram. Manning, whose NIL-value is $6.8 million (per On3 Sports), posted a video appealing for support for victims of the devastating Texas flood.
"Hey everyone, this is Arch Manning," Manning said in the video. "The flood in central texas has devastated communities and caused enormous loss. Our heart goes out to everyone who has been affected. Please join me in donating ... to provide vital support."
"Please join me in supporting the Central Texas communities impacted by the floods. Links below and in my bio," Manning captioned the post.
"Kerr County Flood Relief Fund - Texas Search and Rescue - Mercy Chefs - United Cajun Navy"
According to NBC News, the Central Texas flood has killed at least 104 people across six counties. The worst-affected is Kerr County, where officials reported 84 deaths.
Furthermore, there's an ongoing search for survivors four days after the tragic flood. Unfortunately, more rain is expected in Central Texas, with flash flooding remaining a significant risk in the area.
Arch Manning and Texas are chasing major honors in 2025
Arch Manning is the current favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy Award. According to BET MGM, the newly minted Texas Longhorns starting quarterback has +600 odds to win the most prestigious individual honor in college football.
However, Arch Manning will likely face competition from LSU Tigers star QB Garrett Nussmeier, who has +850 odds to take home the Heisman in 2025. Nussmeier is one of the top upperclassmen entering the 2025 campaign, and he'll be throwing the ball to a stacked unit at LSU.
The Texas Longhorns will fancy their national championship odds in 2025. BET MGM has them as joint favorites to win the national championship at +500 alongside defending champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Texas Longhorns have reached consecutive College Football Playoffs semifinals, and they'll fancy their chances of making it to the big game in the upcoming campaign. Arch Manning will be crucial in their quest to reach the pinnacle of college football in 2025.
