6 of the best Bedlam memes to spice up final clash between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State

The final Bedlam game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys will take place on Saturday, Nov. 4. The crunch Week 10 clash of the 2023 college football season will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET at the Boone Pickens Stadium in Oklahoma.

This will be the last Bedlam game between the two teams as the Sooners will be off to the SEC next season while the Cowboys will remain in the Big 12. The two teams have not made arrangements for any non-conference games in the foreseeable future.

The Bedlam rivalry has been quite one-sided since it began in 1904. In 117 games, the Sooners have racked up 91 wins while Oklahoma State has emerged victorious 19 times. There have been seven ties so far in the series.

Ahead of the 118th and final Bedlam game this weekend, we take a look at some of the best memes the rivalry has produced.

Bedlam 2023 preview: Date and time for Oklahoma Sooners vs Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma Sooners will lock horns with the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET at Boone Pickens Stadium in Oklahoma.

The Sooners are currently leading the Big 12 this season with a 7-1 record so far. Brent Venables' side suffered their first defeat of the campaign last week, a 38-33 loss against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are second in the Big 12 with a 6-2 record. They emerged with a big 45-13 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats last weekend. Mike Gundy's team will be hoping to extend its four-game win streak in Week 10.

Here's all you need to know about the game:

Game: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium in Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Nov. 4

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC network

Live stream: fuboTV

It will be interesting to see which team emerges victorious in the Oklahoma Derby this weekend.