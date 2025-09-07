6 College Football coaches in hot seat after Week 2 games ft. Billy Napier, Mike Gundy, and more

Six coaches are on the hot seat either for their lackluster showing or their controversial actions in the first two weeks of the 2025-26 college football season.

Ad

Most of these coaches either fell to lower-ranked teams or lost in lopsided fashion to a higher-seeded program in an expected close encounter on Saturday.

Meanwhile, one well-decorated coach has confirmed banning the scouts of his former team as retaliation for prohibiting him from the NFL team's premises.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the six coaches who are on the hot seat after the results from Week 2.

6 College Football coaches in hot seat after Week 2 games

1. Billy Napier

Ad

Trending

Florida coach Billy Napier couldn't duplicate his promising start to the 2025-26 season after the No. 13 Gators were shocked by South Florida 18-16 on Saturday. Napier fell to 20-20 in his fourth season as coach.

Florida could've won the game if not for the 11 penalties that gave South Florida 103 additional yards without breaking a sweat. Reports are floating about his possible departure to Gainesville, as he couldn't guide the Gators over the SEC hump in his coaching tenure.

Ad

The 46-year-old Cookeville, Tennessee, native can make amends if he coaches Florida to an upset win over No. 3 LSU on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Tiger Stadium.

2. Mike Gundy

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is looking to bounce back from a horrible 2024 season, where the Cowboys went 3-9. Unfortunately, his team could be headed to another disappointing season after absorbing a 69-3 demolition at the hands of No. 6 Oregon on Saturday.

Oklahoma State suffered its worst loss under the Gundy era. It was also the biggest losing margin for the Cowboys in more than a century. Gundy's team allowed 24 first downs and 631 total yards in the whole game.

Ad

Worse, the team gave Oregon two interception touchdown returns in successive possessions, which further hiked the Ducks' lead heading into the fourth quarter.

3. Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore couldn't get his quarterback, Bryce Underwood, going in Saturday's game against No. 18 Oklahoma, resulting in a 24-13 setback at the Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

Underwood completed only nine of his 24 passing attempts for 142 yards, as the highly-touted play-caller was pressured and his passes were hurried, seemingly failing his first acid test in a hostile environment.

Ad

Moore gets his chance to regain lost ground on Saturday against CMU before heading to the brunt of Big 10 regular season games beginning with Nebraska on Sept. 21.

4. Rhett Lashlee

Rhett Lashlee may have his mouth sealed shut for a while after the No. 17 SMU fell to unranked Baylor 48-45 at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday. Three weeks ago, Lashlee alleged that ESPN rigged the rankings and branded the SEC "top-heavy."

Ad

The Mustangs coach couldn't finish off its Big 12 opponent despite leading 38-24 with 8:38 left. The Bears forced overtime after Sawyer Robinson threw two touchdowns to Josh Cameron and Kobe Prentice.

Baylor needed two overtimes to put off its ACC foe, registering its first win of the season and causing the Mustangs to likely drop into the Top 25 rankings heading to Week 3.

5. Kenny Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham couldn't save No. 12 Arizona State from an upset loss to Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville on Saturday. After guiding the Sun Devils to 20 straight points, he couldn't formulate a defensive strategy that would stop Bulldogs quarterback Blake Shapen from executing a five-play, 77-yard drive that resulted in a game-winning touchdown.

Ad

Dillingham, who helped Arizona State win the Big 12 Championship last season, started brilliantly, guiding the Sun Devils to a 38-19 win over Northern Arizona on Aug. 30. However, his defense allowed 279 yards passing and his offense was forced to two interceptions by the tough Bulldogs' defense.

Arizona State can recover from the heartbreaking loss, but it will have to beat unbeaten Texas State on Sept. 13 at the Mountain America Stadium.

6. Bill Belichick

Ad

Bill Belichick may have won his first game as a college football coach, leading North Carolina to a 20-3 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, but he remains under the microscope due to his recent decision to ban New England Patriots' scouts from the school's practice facility.

The move was a tit-for-tat action for New England's decision to close its doors to him. Despite bouncing back from a 48-14 loss to TCU in his team's previous outing, Belichick remains under the spotlight due to his comments against the Patriots' leadership.

The six-time Super Bowl winner will go for his second win as North Carolina hosts Richmond on Sept. 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More