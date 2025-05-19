6 months after Bryce Underwood's flip from LSU, Michigan eyes 5-star WR recruit to replicate the same for 2026

In December, the Michigan Wolverines were the talk of the college football world when they secured the commitment of five-star quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood. He initially committed to the LSU Tigers.

According to college football analyst Aidan Sen, the Wolverines have set their sights on five-star wide receiver prospect Tristen Keys for the 2026 season. Keys is one of the best high school wide receivers in the nation, and he's leaning towards committing to play for LSU.

According to Sen, it will take quite an effort for them to secure Keys' signature. The wide receiver did not include Michigan as one of his top 12 schools before he committed to the Tigers.

The Wolverines could use a dynamic pass-catching weapon for Underwood in the 2026 season. That would give the talented quarterback room to grow and form a Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson type bond in the lead up to the 2026 and 2027 campaigns.

While Keys seems locked into becoming the Tigers' next big wide receiver recruit, it's hard to rule out a late push by the Wolverines. Underwood's commitment was a testament to what a full-court press could do in modern college football.

Which other top-notch prospects are Michigan pursuing for 2026?

According to college football analyst Aidan Sen, the Michigan Wolverines have their eyes on edge rusher Samu Moala, cornerbacks Camdin Portis and Shavar Young, linebacker Shadarius Toodle and defensive end Jeremiah Gray. Toodle, Moala and Young are four-star prospects while Portis and Gray are three-star prospects.

The Wolverines are prioritizing defense in the 2026 recruiting cycle. All five are defensive players and some of the finest the nation has to offer.

The 2023 national champions are preparing for the 2025 season opener against the New Mexico Lobos. The game is scheduled for Aug. 30 at Ann Arbor.

