6 North Dakota State Bison vs Missouri State Bears Prediction and Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

The North Dakota State Bison and Missouri State Bears are set to meet on Saturday. The Bisons are coming off a rough loss against the Southern Illinois Salukis. This loss snapped the Bisons 39 game winning streak.

The Missouri State Bears currently sit with a (1-3) record. They played their first game of the spring season against Western Illinois. The Bears walked out with a 30-24 victory over the Leathernecks.

North Dakota State will be on a mission to redeem their loss last week. The Missouri State Bears are playing the Bisons at the worst time. The game has the potential to be a blowout win for the North Dakota State Bison.

#6 North Dakota State Bisons vs Missouri State Bears Head-to-Head | FCS Football

Missouri State Bears

The North Dakota State Bison and Missouri State Bears are set to meet for the 13th time on Saturday. North Dakota State leads the overall head-to-head record (10-2). The Bisons have won nine straight games against the Missouri State Bears since 2011.

Missouri State has not won since winning back-to-back games in 2009 and 2010. The two teams met for the first time during the 2008 college season with the Bison winning 48-27. North Dakota State has outscored Missouri State 413-146 in the last 12 meetings.

#6 North Dakota State Bison vs Missouri State Bears Team News | FCS Football

#6 North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State has been the ruler of the FCS in recent years. North Dakota State lives by the next man up mentality and like the Alabama Crimson Tide they never rebuild, they just reload each year. Their top quarterback, Trey Lance, opted out of the spring season to work on the NFL draft.

Former Iowa State quarterback Zeb Noland has replaced Trey Lance as the starting quarterback for the Bison. Noland has not put up Trey Lance-type numbers but the talent around him makes up for it. Zeb Noland has registered 233 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He has also added one rushing touchdown.

Today's Nodak Insurance Bison Player of the Game is freshman wide receiver Jake Lippe. pic.twitter.com/nIeo0ztx2e — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) February 27, 2021

The North Dakota State Bison are led by their two running backs, Kobe Johnson and Jalen Bussey. Johnson has rushed for 173 rushing yards and one touchdown this spring season. Bussey has rushed for 115 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Bison defense is led by linebackers Jackson Hankey and James Kaczor. Hankey and Kaczor recorded a combined 56 total tackles. North Dakota State's defense has only given up four rushing touchdowns against opposing running backs.

Missouri State Bears

The Missouri State Bears are led by their redshirt freshman quarterback Jaden Johnson. In Johnson's four starts, he has completed 53% of his passes for 661 passing yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. Johnson has thrown one or more interceptions in the last four games and will need to improve that against the Bisons.

The Bears have been successful running the football this season. Jeremiah Wilson and Kevon Latulas rushed for a combined total of 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Latulas has added nine receptions for 92 receiving yards.

Missouri State's receiving group has been led by Damoriea Vick and Lorenzo Thomas. Vick has registered 15 receptions for 233 receiving yards. Thomas has put together seven receptions for 111 receiving yards.

The Bears defense is led by three veteran linebackers. Tylar Wiltz, Ferrin Manuleleua, and Titus Wall. The trio have led the Missouri State Bears in tackles. The three linebackers have registered 102 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and three pass break-ups.

#6 North Dakota State Bisons vs Missouri State Bears Projected Starters | FCS Football

#6 North Dakota State Bisons

QB: Zeb Noland

RB: Jalen Bussey

WR: Jake Lippe, Christian Watson, Raja Nelson

TE: Noah Gindorff

Missouri State Bears

QB: Jaden Johnson

RB: Jeremiah Wilson

WR: Damoriea Vick, Lorenzo Thomas, Cairo Payne

TE: Jordan Murray

#6 North Dakota State Bisons vs Missouri State Bears Prediction | FCS Football

The North Dakota State Bison are coming off a tough loss against Southern Illinois but if there is one team that can bounce back it's the Bison. The Bison have won nine straight against the Bears. Looking at the way North Dakota State has outscored Missouri State makes one think this game will not be different.

The Bison defense has an opportunity to have a huge game against a turnover prone quarterback. Jaden Johnson has had a rough time taking care of the football this season. North Dakota State should walk away with an easy win against the Bears.

Prediction: North Dakota State Bison 45, Missouri State Bears 10