6 Texas stars that went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

A record 12 Texas Longhorns players were selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The previous program record of 11 players was set last season. The team had six players selected in the first three rounds, and then six more taken on day three in the final four rounds.

However, there are still other players from the Longhorns who generated interest from NFL teams. Five players have already signed with new NFL teams as undrafted free agents, and one other big star is still a free agent as of the morning on Sunday, April 27.

6 Texas stars who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft

#1 Jake Majors

Shortly after the NFL draft concluded on Saturday, Longhorns center Jake Majors signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Majors brings a high football IQ to the Bucs but lacks some size, which could be why he went undrafted. He played 57 games for the Longhorns throughout his career, starting all but one of those games.

#2 Silas Bolden

Wide receiver Silas Bolden signed with the Minnesota Vikings shortly after the end of the 2025 NFL draft. Bolden transferred to Texas after three seasons at Oregon State. He was an effective player last season, registering 23 receptions for 267 yards and one TD. However, his size is a concern, which arguably caused him to go undrafted.

#3 Gavin Holmes

Defensive back Gavin Holmes is another Longhorn who went undrafted. He spent the past two seasons at Texas after transferring from Wake Forest, recording 29 tackles, including 23 solo efforts, and five passes defended across those two seasons. Holmes confirmed on X after the draft that he is signing with the Lions.

#4 David Gbenda

After the draft, linebacker David Gbenda reportedly signed with the Tennessee Titans, according to On3. Gbenda was a six-year veteran on the Longhorns and had his best season this year, registering 61 tackles, including 33 solo efforts, one sack, one forced fumble and one interception.

#5 Bill Norton

Defensive lineman Bill Norton is the last Longhorns player to have signed with an NFL team after the draft. He announced on his Instagram story on Saturday night that he was signing with the LA Rams.

#6 Isaiah Bond

The biggest former Longhorns star still available after the draft is wide receiver Isaiah Bond. Bond had a strong season after leaving Alabama, registering 34 receptions for 540 yards and five TDs. However, he went undrafted and has not yet signed with an NFL team.

