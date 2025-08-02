$60 million man Deion Sanders takes poll to decide winner of KFC contest among sons via latest IG post

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders started a KFC contest in July that featured his sons, Deion Jr., Shilo and Shedeur. The challenge revolved around his children handing out 250 free KFC Fill Ups in their respective cities.The challenge went viral, and the family had some wholesome moments with fans. However, the challenge has since drawn to a conclusion, and Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, is taking a poll to decide the winner.Here's the post thanking fans and asking that they vote for the winner: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe competition was an exciting part of the family's schedule. Deion Jr. handed out his KFC Fill Ups in Dallas, Shilo in Tampa and Shedeur in Cleveland. All three participants were active on social media, promoting the event and engaging in some friendly competition.Each of the Sanders sons used their standing in the communities to good effect. Deion Jr. has a strong base in Dallas, Shilo is a promising rookie in Tampa, while the Cleveland community has embraced Shedeur since he stepped onto the scene.Deion Sanders and his sons have endured a tricky offseasonDespite the good vibes of the KFC Fill Ups competition, the Sanders had a taxing offseason. Deion Sanders discovered that he had bladder cancer at some point in the offseason. He then underwent a surgery to remove the bladder tumor. It was a success, and the Colorado Buffaloes coach is currently recovering.Shedeur Sanders had the biggest fall in the 2025 NFL draft. The promising quarterback went from being projected in the Top 10 to being drafted in the fifth round. Sanders is now facing an uphill task of making the Cleveland Browns' active 53-player roster for the upcoming campaign.Shilo Sanders went undrafted in this year's draft. The hard-hitting safety was initially projected to be at best a late Day 3 pick, so it wasn't that surprising that he wasn't selected. He has since joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, aiming for a chance to make the final roster.Coach Prime and his sons have been through it this offseason, and they'll be raring to go on the upcoming college and NFL stages, respectively.