7 hilarious Dylan Edwards memes cracking up the internet after Kansas State RB's huge fumble against Iowa State

Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards had a difficult beginning to the 2025 season. In the first quarter of the Wildcats’ game against Iowa State on Saturday, he muffed a punt on the team’s first possession, and Iowa State recovered it deep at the eighth-yard line. Right after that, Edwards also got hurt, twisting his ankle, and had to leave the game and head to the locker room.The internet, as always, turned the moment into a meme fest. Following are seven hilarious memes fans shared after the play.7 hilarious Dylan Edwards memes cracking up the internet#1. Low resolution B.O.B can’t believe itA blurry image of B.O.B, the blue blob from “Monsters vs. Aliens” was uploaded, where his mouth is agape in pure confusion. The look is supposedly mimicking Edwards' expression as he looked on while the opponent held onto his dropped ball.#2. Schitt’s Creek Johnny RoseFrom the beloved series, “Schitt’s Creek,” Johnny Rose’s famous line, delivered in exasperation, was also a mirror of Edwards' confused and upset body language after the muffed punt.“That just can’t happen,” Rose is seen saying in the GIF.#3. Barney Stinson’s “I can’t take it” faceFrom the sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” Barney makes a fake “finger gun to mouth” motion. The individual who uploaded the meme wrote alongside it:“Dylan Edwards back in locker room after one play? #ISUvsKSU”#4. The unlucky bettorOne fan did not have the welcome-back moment they had hoped for. Alongside a meme of half-resigned person, the user wrote:“First bet in 2 months and Dylan Edwards gets hurt! Good to be back.”#5. Moving fast… but not reallyA meme showed a cashier moving really fast in their body language, but scanning items super slowly. It was captioned:“Dylan Edwards next year.”#6. Burning moneyThis one showed two cartoon sailors shoveling money into a fire. The caption read:“Everybody bet Edwards overs and he gets hurt muffing the first punt of the game. Classic.”#7. Screaming at the skyThe last meme shows a person falling down onto their knees, as they yell into the sky in pure frustration. The caption summed up the collective pain:“Dylan banged up. Downpour. Muffed punt. First quarter.”These about sum it up.