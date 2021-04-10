7 Kennesaw State Owls vs #20 Monmouth Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

Kennesaw State Owls enter their season finale this Saturday when they travel to face the Monmouth Hawks. The Owls are currently the seventh-ranked team in the FCS polls. Kennesaw State Owls are coming off a huge 35-0 win over the Robert Morris Colonials last weekend.

Meanwhile, the Monmouth Hawks will only play their third game of the spring season on Saturday. Their spring schedule consists of four games. The Hawks have handled business in the first two weeks with two blowout victories over Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb, respectively.

Date: April 10, 2021.

Time: 1 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

#7 Kennesaw State Owls vs #20 Monmouth Hawks: Head to Head | FCS Football

Monmouth Hawks

The Kennesaw State Owls and Monmouth Hawks are set to meet for the sixth time this weekend.

Kennesaw State hold a 4-1 record against Monmouth in their last five games. The Owls are 2-0 at the Kessler Stadium and have outscored the Hawks 100-31 in those two meetings.

The Monmouth Hawks broke a four-game losing streak to the Kennesaw State Owls last season. Monmouth went into Kennesaw, Georgia and blew out the Owls 45-21. They'll look to move one step closer to square up their overall head-to-head series against Kennesaw on Saturday.

#7 Kennesaw State Owls vs #20 Monmouth Hawks: Team News | FCS Football

#7 Kennesaw State Owls

Kennesaw State Owls

The Kennesaw State Owls are being led by head coach Brian Bohannon. With a victory on Saturday, Bohannon will have led the Owls to their third Big South Conference championship in the last four years. It would also give them their fourth consecutive FCS Playoff appearance.

The Kennesaw State Owls are led by their rushing attack in offense. Kennesaw State have scored 12 rushing touchdowns this spring compared to three passing touchdowns. They are led on the ground by senior quarterback Tommy Bryant, who has five of 12 rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State Owls are led in defense by Bryson Armstrong, who has adopted the nickname of 'turnover machine' for the Owls defense. During the game against Robert Morris, Bryson Armstrong returned an interception for 75 yards, a school record.

He has accounted for six interceptions, which is third-most in school history, during his time at Kennesaw State.

#20 Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks

The Monmouth Hawks are led by their veteran head coach Kevin Callahan.

Callahan will be entering his 28th season as the head football coach of the Monmouth Hawks. He has an overall record of 163-124 at the helm of the Hawks.

The Monmouth Hawks are led in offense by freshman quarterback Tony Muskett. He will be entering his first winner-takes-all clash with the Kennesaw State Owls, if the Hawks beat the Owls, they'll claim the league title.

Tony Muskett hasn't played like a freshman quarterback in the first two games for Monmouth, as he has registered 452 passing yards and four touchdowns.

The Hawks have a balanced offense, and Juwon Farri has been of tremendous help to the freshman quarterback. Farri has rushed for 243 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 57 attempts this spring. He is also averaging 4.3 yards per carry for the Monmouth offense in 2021.

#7 Kennesaw State Owls vs #20 Monmouth Hawks Projected Starters | FCS Football

#7 Kennesaw State Owls

QB: Tommy Bryant.

RB: Kyle Glover.

WR: Will Haigler, Caleb O'Neal, Chavis Marshall.

TE: Carson Koporc.

#20 Monmouth Hawks

QB: Tony Muskett.

RB: Juwon Farri.

WR: Terrance Greene Jr., Assanti Kearney, Dymere Miller.

TE: Gene Scott.

#7 Kennesaw State Owls vs #20 Monmouth Hawks Prediction | FCS Football

The Monmouth Hawks haven't fared well at home against the Kennesaw State Owls in their last two meetings.

Monmouth are coming into the biggest game of the short spring season, facing a must-win situation. Not to mention, they will be starting a freshman quarterback against the Owls.

All the attention will be on the Hawks freshman quarterback, and with the way Kennesaw State run the football, he may not have any room for error.

The Owls will look to continue dominating the head-to-head series between Kennesaw State and Monmouth with a victory on Saturday. The State Owls could clinch their third league title and head to the FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Prediction: Kennesaw State Owls 35-21 Monmouth Hawks.