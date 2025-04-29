7 LSU players who went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft ft. Zy Alexander

LSU had seven players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's not to say that everything went perfectly for the Tigers. A few eligible LSU standouts didn't quite make it into the seven rounds of the NFL Draft. Here's the rundown on the Tigers who didn't quite make the cut in the draft.

7 LSU players who were undrafted in the 2025 Draft

Running back Josh Williams was one of the LSU draft prospects who was not picked. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Zy Alexander, CB

A transfer from Southeastern Louisiana, Alexander spent two years with the Tigers. Aside from missing some games in his junior season due to injury, he was a reliable starter. Alexander had 77 tackles and broke up 15 passes. The 6-foot-1 corner was projected as high as the fifth round, but went undrafted. The Seahawks signed Alexander as a free agent.

Josh Williams, RB

A walk-on who spent six seasons at LSU, Williams saw more and more time as his career went. In total, he had 1,493 yards and 17 touchdowns. Williams is just 5-foot-8, which was probably a major factor in him sliding outside of the draft. Tampa Bay signed Williams to a free agent contract.

Major Burns, S

Burns transferred from Georgia to LSU after his freshman year. He had 213 tackles and 11 tackles for loss in his LSU career. Burns had a 37 1/2" vertical jump and ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at pro day. He still went undrafted and will not pursue the NFL as a free agent. To that end, the Bears have already picked him up.

Blake Oschendorf, P

Oschendorf started his college career at Minnesota State-Moorhead back in 2018. After multiple transfers, he punted for LSU in 2024. Oschendorf punted 12 times, averaging 40.2 yards per punt. He wasn't drafted (only one punter was) and may be finished with football.

Paris Shand, Edge

After three years at Arizona, Shand jumped to LSU. He started as a senior and was effective in spots as a pass rusher. He had 42 tackles and nine tackles for loss in his time at LSU. At over 6-foot-3 and nearly 270 pounds, Shand ran a 4.84-second 40-yard dash at Pro Day and went unpicked in the draft. The Bills are giving him a free agent chance.

Gio Paez, DT

A transfer from Wisconsin, the 6-foot-3 Paez used his 312-pound frame as a lane-clogging run stopper at LSU. Paez had 21 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss. He wasn't chosen, but his size and physicality will give him a shot as a free agent. The Bears have signed Paez in that role.

Greg Penn III, LB

Penn was a three-year starter for the Tigers and played well throughout his career. He finished with 264 tackles and 17.5 tackles for loss at LSU. Penn is just 6-foot tall and ran a 4.78-second 40-yard dash. He's the kind of player whose measurables are less impressive than his on-field production.

What do you think of the undrafted LSU players? Share your take below in our comments section!

