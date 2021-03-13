7 Nicholls State Colonels vs #12 Sam Houston State Bearkats Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The seventh-ranked Nicholls State Colonels will take on Sam Houston State on a hot streak.

After dominating in their first two games of the spring season, the Nicholls State Colonels faced a tough battle in their third game against Northwestern State. But the Colonels dug deep and won 31-24 for their third straight win against Northwestern State.

Meanwhile, the Sam Houston State Bearkats are coming into the game against Nicholls State as the 12th-ranked college team in the country. Sam Houston State beat the 18th-ranked Southeastern Louisiana 43-38 in their last outing. They will take on another top-25 matchup this weekend when they take on the seventh-ranked Nicholls State Colonels.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs #12 Sam Houston State Bearkats Head to Head | FCS Football

Sam Houston State Bearkats

The Nicholls State Colonels and Sam Houston State Bearkats will meet for the 35th time on Saturday. In the last meeting between the pair in 2019, Sam Houston State Bearkats emerged victorious by a 17-0 scoreline. The Bearkats scored in every quarter but one against the Colonels defense in that game.

Sam Houston State have a dominating 21-12-11 head-to-head record against the Nicholls State Colonels. Before losing in 2018, the Bearkats won 11 straight games against the Nicholls State Colonels, who will look to end their struggles on the road this campaign.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs #12 Sam Houston State Bearkats Team News | FCS Football

#7 Nicholls State Colonels

Nicholls State Colonels

The Nicholls State Colonels are led by their fifth-year head coach Tim Rebowe. He has led the Nicholls State Colonels to back-to-back Southland Conference titles and three consecutive trips to the FCS playoffs.

Nicholls State Colonels are led in offense by their senior quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr.

In three games this spring season, Lindsey Scott Jr. completed 72% of his passes for 684 passing yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He has also registered 239 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in 31 attempts.

Lindsey Scott Jr. have also had two great wide receivers - Dai'Jean Dixon and Dontaze Costly - to throw the football to this spring season. The duo has had a great campaign for the Colonels, combining for 19 receptions, 332 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

The Nicholls State Colonels' defense is led by their senior and freshman defensive backs - Kevin Moore III and Pig Cage, respectively.

Kevin Moore III leads the team in total tackles (17) and 0.5 tackles for loss. Meanwhile, Pig Cage has registered 14 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and one sack.

#12 Sam Houston State Bearkats

Sam Houston State Bearkats

The Sam Houston State Bearkats are being led by their seventh-year head coach KC Keeler. Since assuming the Sam Houston State reins in 2014, Keeler has posted an overall record of 60-22, leading the Bearkats to four FCS playoff appearances.

. @BearkatsFB rediscovering championship form behind QB1



“We definitely want to go out on top our last year in the Southland. It’ll be the last time we’ll play a lot of these teams, so you kind of want to go out with a statement.”https://t.co/htyEP0o2zN ✍️ @ShehanJeyarajah pic.twitter.com/UkknHV5WlF — DCTF College Football (@dctfCFB) March 10, 2021

The Sam Houston State Bearkats offense is led by their redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid. He put together a great game against Southeaster Louisiana in Week 1 of the spring season, completing 25 passes on 40 attempts for 428 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Four different Sam Houston State Bearkats players - Ramon Jefferson, Eric Schmid, Noah Smith and Ife Adeyi - found the end zone on the ground against Southeastern Louisiana. Ramon Jefferson led the team in rushing with 139 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries.

The Bearkats defense is led by senior defensive back Tristin McCollum and junior linebacker Trevor Williams. McCollum registered ten total tackles and one pass break-up against Southeastern Louisiana, while Trevor Williams tallied eight total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass break-up in Week 1.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs #12 Sam Houston State Bearkats Projected Starters | FCS Football

#7 Nicholls State Colonels

QB: Scott Lindsey, Jr.

RB: Julien Gums.

WR: Dai'Jean Dixon, Dontaze Costly, Devonta Jason.

TE: Lee, Negrotto.

#12 Sam Houston State Bearkats

QB: Eric Schmid.

RB: Ramon, Jefferson.

WR: Chandler Harvin, Jaquez Ezzard, Ife Adeyi.

TE: Isaac Schley.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs #12 Sam Houston State Bearkats Prediction | FCS Football

The top-25 matchup between Nicholls State and Sam Houston State has big FCS playoff implications.

The Nicholls State Colonels are in red-hot form right now, while Sam Houston State are coming off a close win and will look to make it back-to-back wins over ranked opponents.

The Nicholls State Colonels will lean heavily on their quarterback to win this football game. Sam Houston State's defense gave up 38 points during their Week 1 spring game against Southeastern Louisiana. The State Colonels, meanwhile, won a close game on the road against the Bearkats on Saturday.

Prediction: #7 Nicholls State Colonels 34:31 #12 Sam Houston State Bearkats.