7 Nicholls State Colonels vs Northwestern State Demons Prediction & Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

The seventh-ranked Nicholls State Colonels are ready to do battle with the Northwestern State Demons. Nicholls State Colonels have looked unstoppable in their first two games of the spring season, outscoring their opponents 142-3 in two games.

Meanwhile, Northwestern State Demons are kicking off their spring season against a tough Nicholls State Colonels side. The Demons will end a 471-day drought since playing their last game in the 2019 season finale against Stephen F. Austin.

The Nicholls State Colonels and Northwestern State Demons are both looking to make a push at the FCS playoffs. Nicholls State Colonels are off to a great start, winning their first two games. The Northwestern State Demons are looking to start their season on a high note by beating the seventh-ranked Colonels.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs Northwestern State Demons Head to Head | FCS Football

The Nicholls State Colonels and Northwestern State Demons are set to meet for the 48th time. Northwestern State Demons owns the head-to-head lead 28-19. The Northwestern State Demons hold the longest win streak in their rivalry with Nicholls State Colonels, winning nine straight games in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State Colonels have been successful against the Northwestern State Demons of late, winning four straight games. However, they have not faired well in away games against Northwestern State Demons, posting a 6-17 record on the road.

In the last ten meetings between the two teams, the Nicholls State Colonels hold a 6-4 record against the Northwestern State Demons.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs Northwestern State Demons Team News | FCS Football

The Nicholls State Colonels are being led by their sixth-year head coach Tim Rebowe.

Rebowe led the Nicholls State Colonels to back-to-back Southland Conference titles in 2018 and 2019. He has also led the Nicholls State Colonels to three consecutive FCS appearances.

Nicholls State Colonel's offense is led by their senior quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. The quarterback has completed 80% of his passes for 385 passing yards and five touchdowns this campaign. He also leads Nicholls State Colonels in rushing yards (148) and has had four touchdowns too.

Lindsey Scott Jr. has three solid options at wide receiver - Dai'Jean Dixon, Dontaze Costly and KJ Franklin have all contributed to Scott Jr.'s success this spring season.

Dixon leads the Nicholls State Colonels in receiving yards (112), Costly leads the team in receiving touchdowns with three, while Franklin is tied for the lead in receptions with seven.

The Nicholls State Colonels are playing exceptionally well on the defensive side of the football. They have only given up three points in the first two games of the season. Heading into their third game of the 2021 spring season, the Nicholls State Colonels defense has not gave up a single touchdown in eight straight quarters.

The Northwestern State Demons are being led into the 2021 spring season by third-year head coach Brad Laird.

Laird was the defensive coordinator for the Northwestern State Demons in 2004 when they were ranked second in the league. He also led them to 75 turnovers from 2003 to 2005.

“Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here”

See you tomorrow in Turpin

🤘😈 #ForkEm #BeatNicholls

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FM4uD7b0x2 — NSU Football (@NSUDemonsFB) March 5, 2021

Northwestern State Demon's offense is led by their junior quarterback Kaleb Fletcher. Fletcher will make his first start for the Demons this campaign on Saturday. He sat behind senior quarterback Shelton Eppler during the 2019 season.

Demons' running back Scooter Adams will enter his first season with the team after transferring from Kilgore College. In his sophomore season at Kilgore College, he helped the Rangers to a Conference Championship. Adams rushed for 258 yards and hauled in 12 catches for 161 yards and four touchdowns.

The Northwestern State Demons are being led in defense by their senior linebacker Ja'Quay Pough. During the 2019 season, Pough registered 109 tackles, six tackles for loss, three sacks and two pass break-ups. He will look to continue his 2019 success this spring season as well.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs Northwestern State Demons Projected Starters | FCS Football

#7 Nicholls State Colonels

QB: Lindsey Scott Jr.

RB: Julien Gums.

WR: Dai'Jean Dixon, Dontaze Costly, KJ Franklin.

TE: Lee Negrotto.

Northwestern State Demons

QB: Kaleb Fletcher.

RB: Scooter Adams.

WR: Kendrick Price Jr., Javon Antonio, LC Greenwood.

TE: David Fitzwater.

#7 Nicholls State Colonels vs Northwestern State Demons Prediction | FCS Football

The Northwestern State Demons are ready to give the Nicholls State Colonels their first test of the season.

Northwestern State Demons will look to be the first team to post a touchdown against the stingy Colonels defense. The Demons could keep it close for the first half of the football game on Saturday.

The high-powered offense of the Colonels could pull away after half-time, though. Nicholls State Colonel's defense should force turnovers, and their offense may start to hit their stride. After half-time, the Colonels could make the game beyond reach for the Demons and walk away with the win.

Prediction: #7 Nicholls State Colonels 63:35 Northwestern State Demons