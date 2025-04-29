7 Ole Miss Players Who Went Undrafted in 2025 NFL Draft ft. Jared Ivey

Ole Miss had an impressive NFL Draft performance. Eight Rebel players were picked in the draft, leaving only four programs ahead of the Rebels in that stat. But everybody from Ole Miss wasn't quite that lucky. Here's a rundown on seven Ole Miss draft prospects who ended up not being selected.

7 Ole Miss Players Who went Undrafted in 2025 NFL Draft

Tight end Caden Prieskorn went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Jared Ivey, DE

A transfer from Georgia Tech, Ivey spent three years with the Rebels. He finished his college career with 165 tackles and 33.5 tackles for loss, including 17.5 QB sacks. Ivey is nearly 6-foot-6 and weighs over 270 pounds. His 5.15-second 40-yard dash was an issue, but some projected Ivey as high as the fifth round. Now he's a free agent signee of the Seahawks.

Caden Prieskorn, TE

Prieskorn started college in 2018 and played QB at Fork Union Military Academy. He eventually played two years at Ole Miss, catching 57 passes for 850 yards and seven scores as a Rebel. At nearly 6-foot-6, Preiskorn still ran a 4.77-second 40 yard dash. Projected as a likely draft pick by some, Preiskorn now has to go the free agent route. The Lions have picked him up.

Antwane Wells Jr., WR

Juice Wells had an up and down college career. He had 1,250 yards and 15 scores at James Madison in 2021 then followed that with 68 catches for 928 yards the following year at South Carolina. Injuries wiped out his 2023 season and he transferred to Ole Miss, catching 28 passes for 553 yards. If he can return to his old form, he'll have a solid NFL shot. The Giants signed him to an UFA deal.

Ulysses Bentley, RB

A transfer from SMU, Bentley spent much of his college career coming off the bench. In six seasons, he still ran for 2,591 yards and 28 scores. Bentley's 4.62 second 40-yard dash in the NFL combine hurt his chances, as does his 5-foot-9 stature. A free agency deal is Bentley's NFL path, and the Colts are the team where he'll try to make that happen.

Khari Coleman, LB

A transfer from TCU, Coleman had 135 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss in three seasons as a Rebel. At 6-foot-1, Coleman is a bit undersized and would have benefitted from showing a bit more speed. Still, he's a competent player who could be a special teams ace.

Trey Washington, S

A two-year starter with the Rebels, Washington finished his career with 201 tackles and 18 passes broken up. Washington was a steady college player, but at just 5-foot-10, his size was probably an impediment to his NFL goals. Washington's route to the pros is now via free agency and the Colts have signed him.

Caden Davis, K

After three seasons at Texas A&M, Davis spent two years with the Rebels. He was 42-for-52 on field goals, but was even more notable as an outstanding kickoff specialist. Davis was ranked as the No. 4 kicking prospect in the draft by Dane Brugler. Unfortunately, only two kickers were selected. The Jets will still give Davis a shot.

What do you think of the Ole Miss unsigned prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

