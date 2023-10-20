Alabama football coach Nick Saban shed light on the Crimson Tide’s journey and progress on "The Pat McAfee Show." The topic arose after Saturday's 24-21 hard-fought win against Arkansas. Bama secured its fifth consecutive victory, but not without experiencing some tense moments.

The Tide built a 24-6 lead with 7:47 left in the third quarter on the road. However, a late charge from the Arkansas Razorbacks brought an unexpected twist for Nick Saban.

“Well, we got ahead 24-6 in the game and sort of lost our collective focus in the game," Saban said. "I think it’s a great lesson for everybody to learn that when you have the right sort of mental intensity and focus, how well you play and then you lose that for whatever reasons, get relieved. ‘Relief syndrome,’ I call it. Like, 'We got this.'”

Nick Saban feels confident about Alabama football

Since Alabama lost at home to Texas 34-24 in its second game and struggled to a 17-3 win at South Florida the next week, the Crimson Tide has developed throughout the season.

When Pat McAfee asked whether this year's squad has witnessed more growth and development compared to previous seasons, Saban said:

“I’m very pleased with the way this team has developed. Now, we still have lots of room to grow, and that’s something we’re, like, embracing the challenge on. I love coaching this team.”

Saban lauded Alabama's competitive spirit and the chemistry among the players.

Saban and the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) will take on the No.17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday.