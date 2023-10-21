8 best Tennessee vs Alabama memes as Nick Saban's men take on Josh Heupel's Vols

Alabama is set to square up against Tennessee again on Saturday at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The rivalry between the two universities is one of the most keenly contested in college football and has a long history in the Southeastern Conference.

Known as the "Third Saturday of October," the matchup was typically scheduled for this date before 1992. However, things changed when the SEC split into the East and West divisions. It was played on that memorable date just six times between 1995 and 2015.

As kick-off nears, fans have been engaging online and sharing amusing memes. This has become a tradition in college football for top historical encounters, and the upcoming game between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers is not left out.

Here are the top 10 amusing memes circulating in the online space.

Best 8 Alabama vs. Tennessee memes

#1 Alabama's recent dominance

Alabama has been dominant lately in the series. The Crimson Tide won all matchups between the two programs from 2007 to 2022 before Tennessee secured a victory last season.

#2 The Upset of 2022

Tennessee shocked everyone in college football with its 52-49 win over Alabama last season, ending the Crimson Tide's 15-game winning streak.

#3 A tough contest expected in Tuscaloosa

The Week 8 game between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers on Saturday is expected to be keenly contested, considering the current form of the two teams.

#4 Likening Tennessee to a pumpkin

Due to the team's colors, the Volunteers are always likened to the pumpkins by rival fans, and Alabama fans were quick to point it out ahead of the game.

#5 The pumpkin meme keeps coming

If the Crimson Tide triumphs at home, fans will see the pumpkin memes dominate online conversations.

#6 Tough task on the road for Josh Heupel

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel secured an infamous win against Alabama at home in 2022. However, he faces the team on the road this time, which is a more difficult task.

#7 This used to be hilarious

Alabama fans really enjoyed their winning streak over Tennessee and did well to throw good humor with it.

#8 The 2022 encounter was iconic

Tennessee ended Alabama's 15-game winning streak in 2022, and it was a game many college football fans enjoyed.

It promises to be a thrilling encounter between Alabama and Tennessee this weekend. We wait to see the outcome of the highly anticipated SEC game.