8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs Delaware State Hornets Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Delaware State Hornets are entering their fourth game of the 2021 spring season. Delaware State currently sits with a 2-1 record with both wins coming against Howard Bison. The Hornets are ready to face their in-state rival, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have had two games canceled this spring and are entering their fourth game against the Hornets on Saturday. This will be the Fightin' Blue Hens first game since March 27th. The eighth-ranked Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will look to keep their undefeated season intact against their in-state rivals on Saturday.

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs Delaware State Hornets: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 6PM EST

How to watch: ESPN 2

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs Delaware State Hornets: Head to Head | FCS Football

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Advertisement

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens have are up by 9-0 in head-to-head clashes against the Delaware State Hornets since the 2007 season. Delaware has outscored Delaware State 332-98 over the last nine meetings. The Hornets will look to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday.

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs Delaware State Hornets: Team News | FCS Football

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are led on offense by redshirt junior quarterback Nolan Henderson. Henderson has completed 69% of his passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has added 69 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown for the Delaware offense.

Advertisement

The Fightin' Blue Hens have also gotten a boost in production from their redshirt senior running back Dejoun Lee. Lee has rushed for 341 yards and three touchdowns on 44 attempts this season. Dejoun Lee is averaging 7.8 yards per carry and 113.67 yards per game.

Delaware's defense is led by sophomore defensive lineman Chase McGowan. McGowan has had three great games this spring. He has registered five total tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks this spring.

Delaware State Hornets

Delaware State Hornets

The Delaware State Hornets are led on offense by their redshirt sophomore quarterback Jared Lewis. Lewis has thrown for 306 passing yards and four touchdowns. Jared Lewis has also added 124 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 43 attempts.

Jared Lewis has found a reliable target in senior wide receiver Trey Gross. Gross has caught 12 passes for 180 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Bizzet Woodley has also contributed to the Hornets' passing game with four catches for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Advertisement

Pick 6 for the win!!! pic.twitter.com/KCx0X9devg — Delaware State FB (@DelSt_Football) February 27, 2021

The Hornets defense is led by two sophomore cornerbacks, Romell Harris-Freeman and Esaias Guthrie. Harris-Freeman has registered 16 total tackles and one interception this season. Guthrie has recorded 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one interception.

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs Delaware State Hornets: Projected Starters | FCS Football

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

QB: Nolan Henderson

RB: Dejoun Lee

WR: Thyrick Pitts, Gene Coleman II, Dillon Zimmerman

TE: Bryce De Maille

Delaware State Hornets

QB: Jared Lewis

RB: Thomas Bertrand-Hudon

WR: Trey Gross, Bizzet Woodley, Kevin Medy

TE: Myles Beverly

#8 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens vs Delaware State Hornets: Prediction | FCS Football

Delaware State is heading into an uphill climb against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday. Delaware will lean on its quarterback to lead them to victory on Saturday and make in 10 in a row against the Hornets.

Predictions: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 34, Delaware State Hornets 21