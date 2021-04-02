9 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #11 UC Davis Aggies Prediction & Match Preview - April 3, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Eastern Washington Eagles will travel to UC Davis in a top-25 matchup on Saturday afternoon.

UC Davis are currently the 11th-ranked team in the FCS and are coming off a hard-fought win over Idaho State. Meanwhile, the ninth-ranked Eastern Washington Eagles are coming off a 62-10 victory over Cal Poly.

Both Eastern Washington and UC Davis are on course for the FCS playoffs, so a win Saturday will boost their chances. This is the last game for the Aggies this spring season, while Eastern Washington still have one more game against Idaho, who are the only team to beat the Eagles this season.

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #11 UC Davis Aggies How to watch | FCS Football

Date: April 3, 2021.

Time: 4 PM EST.

How to stream online: Watch Big Sky.

Listen: 700-AM ESPN.

Advertisement

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #11 UC Davis Aggies Head to Head | FCS Football

UC Davis Aggies

The Eastern Washington Eagles and UC Davis Aggies are set to meet for the seventh time.

Eastern Washington have won all six meetings coming into Saturday's matchup. The Eagles are averaging 44 points per game against UC Davis in their head-to-head meetings.

This will only be the third time that the Eagles will travel to UC Davis in the head-to-head series between the two programs. Their past two meetings have been at the home of Eastern Washington. UC Davis will look to end their six-game losing streak against the Eagles on Saturday.

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #11 UC Davis Aggies Team News | FCS Football

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles

Eastern Washington vs Oregon

Advertisement

Eastern Washington's offense is led by redshirt senior quarterback Eric Barriere. Barriere has completed 62.43% of his passes for 1,491 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. The redshirt senior is averaging 372 passing yards per game this spring season.

Locked in and ready for this week #GoEags pic.twitter.com/vFnkUUokkl — EWU Football (@EWUFootball) March 31, 2021

The Eagles offense is led by redshirt senior running back Tamarick Pierce. Pierce has rushed for 282 yards and four touchdowns on 39 carries this spring. The redshirt senior running back has only had one rush that resulted in negative yards this season.

Eastern Washington's defense is led by redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Joshua Jerome. Jerome has put together a great spring season for the Eagles defense, registering 23 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

#11 UC Davis Aggies

UC Davis Aggies

Advertisement

UC Davis' offense is led by their two running backs, Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. and Lan Larison. Gilliam Jr. leads the team in rushing yards with 309 yards on 61 carries this season, while Larison leads the team in rushing touchdowns with four.

“Effort? Nobody can judge that because effort is between you and you” Ray Lewis pic.twitter.com/6MdAmG3xf8 — UC Davis Football (@UCDfootball) March 31, 2021

The Aggies offense is led by junior wide receiver Carson Crawford. Crawford has caught 19 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns this spring season. He's also averaging 12.68 yards per reception and 60 receiving yards per game.

UC Davis' defense is led by their two senior linebackers, Cole Hansen and Connor Airey. Hansen has registered 28 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks from his linebacker position. Airey has recorded 27 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack this season.

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #11 UC Davis Aggies Projected Starters | FCS Football

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles

QB: Eric Barriere.

RB: Tamarick Pierce.

WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, Freddie Roberson, Andrew Boston.

TE: Dylan Ingram.

#11 UC Davis Aggies

QB: Hunter Rodrigues.

RB: Ulonzo Gilliam Jr.

WR: Carson Crawford, Lance Babb II, Jared Harrell.

TE: McCallan Castles.

#9 Eastern Washington Eagles vs #11 UC Davis Aggies Prediction | FCS Football

Eastern Washington have dominated their head-to-head series against UC Davis.

The Eagles have a number of experienced players in both offense and defense. UC Davis will need to keep the high-powered offense of Eastern Washington Eagles off the field if they want to end their long losing streak against the Eagles.

Advertisement

The Eagles defense could play a huge role and end this game early if they can control the line of scrimmage against UC Davis. Eastern Washington will lean on their veteran quarterback to lead them to victory.

Prediction: Eastern Washington Eagles 42-21 UC Davis Aggies.