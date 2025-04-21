A.J. Haulcy transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Houston DB ft. LSU

All-Big 12 first-team safety A.J. Haulcy entered the transfer portal on Saturday. The Houston Cougars defensive back is one of the top players available at the position. He has one year of eligibility left.
Haulcy is coming off a 74-tackle, five-interception season. He also added seven pass breakups. His departure will be a big blow for the Cougars, who also had Jeremiah Wilson enter the transfer portal.
At 6-foot, 215 pounds, A.J. Haulcy has good size and range to cover the middle of the field, while his five interceptions last year were a career high. Here are some schools that could be a good fit for the safety.
Top 3 landing spots for Houston DB A.J. Haulcy
#3, Kentucky Wildcats
The Kentucky Wildcats made several moves in the transfer portal. However, they haven't addressed the safety position yet. With Zion Childress and Kristian Story leaving the program, Mark Stoops can look for an upgrade at the position.
A.J. Haulcy will be one of the best available options in the portal. The Wildcats had a disappointing season last year, but there were glimpses of what could be a competitive team. Adding a top defensive back like Haulcy would immediately improve the secondary.
#2, Texas Tech Red Raiders
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been active in the transfer portal this season. But after addressing the trenches in the winter portal, they could add help to a secondary that disappointed in the 2024 season, allowing 305.3 passing yards per game.
Texas Tech got a couple of transfers in cornerback Dontae Balfour and safety Don Wisniewski, but having a top safety would be a considerable upgrade for a team that's investing heavily to challenge for a conference title.
For Haulcy, it would allow him to stay in his home state and within the Big 12, so familiarity could work in favor of the Red Raiders.
#1, LSU Tigers
Another school that has been aggressive in the transfer portal. Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers could still improve in the secondary, and luring A.J. Haulcy would be an important step towards improving.
Haulcy would join Jardin Gilbert in the starting lineup. The Tigers still have Tamarcus Cooley, Javien Toviano, Dashawn Spears and redshirt freshman Joel Rogers to offer depth, but they are inexperienced.
Brian Kelly's squad will try to get back into SEC title contention, and while the roster has been improved in the portal (LSU ranks second behind Texas Tech in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports), the defensive backfield still has room to improve.
