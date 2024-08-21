A look at the top 5 oldest active QBs ahead of the 2024 season ft. Cam Rising

Given the transfer portal, the extra COVID year, and the nature of college football, some seasoned veterans will play this season. It's readily apparent at the quarterback position. Maturity is prized, and some college QBs are moving toward being as mature as their position coaches. Here's a list of five of the oldest active QBs in college football, thanks to On3Sports.

Top 5 oldest active college QBs ahead of the 2024 season

Louisville's Tyler Shough is one of the oldest college football QBs in the nation (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

1.Cam Rising, Utah

Rising was born in 1999 and is 25 years old. Yes, he's a couple of years older than CJ Stroud and Bryce Young. Rising started at Texas, where he redshirted in 2018 and then transferred to Utah the following year. He redshirted his first year with the Utes and then threw six passes in 2020 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Rising starred in 2021, passing for 2,493 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was even better in 2022, throwing for another 3,034 yards and 26 touchdowns. He then missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, which is why he's back for another year and could even play in 2025. Yes, a 26-year-old QB next year could be on this list.

2. Tyler Shough, Louisville

Shough will turn 25 early in the season, being born on September 1999. Shough spent three years at Oregon and three more at Texas Tech before going to Louisville. He redshirted in 2018 with the Oregon Ducks, played sparingly in 2019, then threw for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2020.

At Texas Tech, Shough battled numerous injuries. Over three seasons, he played in just 15 total games but he did pass for 2,922 yards and 20 scores. Louisville will hope to keep Shough healthier this season.

3. Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State

Bowman was born in March 2000. He's lettered at three different schools — two years at Texas Tech, two at Michigan, and he'll get a second letter at OSU.

Bowman threw for 2,638 yards and 17 scores in 2018 as a freshman. His 2019 season was cut short after only three games due to injury. In 2020, he passed for 1,602 yards and 10 more touchdowns.

In two seasons at Michigan, Bowman threw just 11 passes in five games. But last year at OSU, he passed for 3,460 yards and 15 touchdowns. This guy has seen more playbooks than some active coaches.

4. Graham Mertz, Florida

Mertz was born in December 2000, so he'll turn 24 before bowl games this winter. Mertz's story is easier to follow than most on this list. He started at Wisconsin, redshirting in 2019 before starting in the next three seasons. Mertz passed for 5,405 yards and 38 touchdowns with the Badgers.

Mertz then transferred to Florida ahead of last season, where he threw for 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns against only three interceptions. Because of the 2020 COVID season, Mertz still has another year left of eligibility for the Gators this fall.

5. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Gabriel is a couple weeks younger than Mertz, and will also turn 24 before his senior season is finished. Gabriel has starred everywhere he has played. He was a standout at UCF, although injury shortened his 2021 season to only three games, allowing him to redshirt. After two more excellent seasons at Oklahoma, Gabriel was rewarded with an extra year of eligibility due to the 2020 COVID season.

In total, Gabriel has passed for 14,865 yards and 125 touchdowns. With a big season this year at Oregon, he could become the NCAA's all-time leader for both categories.

Surprised by exactly how old some of these veteran QBs are? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback