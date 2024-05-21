A look at Virginia Tech’s stylish uniforms over the years as Hokies prepare to reveal latest design ahead of 2024 CFB season

The Virginia Tech Hokies are in for a jersey change in the 2024 season. They are going away from the collarbone stripes and may come up with something new this time. The school hasn't announced the new uniforms yet, but are expected to do so soon.

As a new era of Hokies jerseys dawns, fans are reminded of the iconic uniforms that Virginia Tech has used over the past years. While putting every one of them on the list will not be possible, here are a few of them.

A list of Virginia Tech Hokies iconic uniforms over the years

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2010 digital kit vs Boise State

The 2010 kit that Virginia Tech wore against Boise State still remains one of the most iconic prints ever.

The Nike Pro Combat fit was a homage to VT’s Corps of Cadets and the first time in over a century that the Hokies were seen in black. The circuit board print gave it a very digital look, a nod to the engineering core of the school.

Expand Tweet

The kit also featured the “Ut Prosim" (That I May Serve) motto of the school in three places: the back of the helmet, inside the gloves, and on the inside collar.

The 1999 throwback

In 2021, the Hokies went with a throwback kit against the Syracuse Orange.

The Maroon and white kits were an ode to their 1999 kits that they played the National Championship game in. That team had Michael Vick, and almost becoming a national champion is a good memory for Virginia Tech.

Expand Tweet

The uniforms were almost an exact match to their wonderful season’s apparel. And they certainly looked sharp in them. But they ended up losing to the Orange in a close game.

The 2005 Maroon and Orange sleeves jersey

Nike gave a special design jersey to Virginia Tech when they played Boston College in 2005.

The jerseys used both orange and Maroon to their full extent in the kits. One sleeve of the jersey was orange while the other was maroon. While many fans liked the design, and still do, a section of fans did not. Thus it went down as the most divisive design in Hokies’ history.

Expand Tweet

The 2016 Hokie Stone uniforms

In their 2016 game against the Tennessee Volunteers, Virginia Tech went with a tribute to the Hokie Stone. It is the same stone that is native to the state and the school has used for many of its campus buildings and is named after. Also, the game was on a NASCAR racetrack, so it became somewhat iconic

Expand Tweet

The sleek and futuristic design was a nod to the Hokies' history and location. Thus it ranks highly in the stylish jerseys donned by the football team over the years.