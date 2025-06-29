"A&M are hard" "South Carolina": Fans debate over best black uniforms ahead of 2025 college football season

The Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks have playoff aspirations heading into the 2025 campaign. One of the best things about being an Aggies or Gamecocks fan is the jerseys of both programs.

When On3 Sports asked the question of the team with the best black uniform in college football, both Texas A&M and South Carolina earned their props.

A fan said:

"A&M are hard"

Another added:

"South Carolina"

One added:

"Only one of these teams has black as an actual team color @GamecockFB"

However, some fans had other favorites on the list:

One said:

"Has to be #VOLNation tbh - from a Sooner"

Another said:

"As a Sooner fan, Iowa State."

One added:

"@oregonfootball can do basically any color but their black/green or black/silver combos are up there with the best."

College football is one of the most-watched amateur sports in the United States. It sees fans align with the state team and occasionally with others who hold a certain place in their hearts.

What's next for Texas A&M Aggies and South Carolina Gamecocks?

The A&M Aggies posted an 8-5 record last season. The Aggies were on the path to a College Football Playoff appearance before suffering three losses in their last four regular-season games. They then lost in their bowl game against the USC Trojans.

Next up for the Aggies is to figure out their starting quarterback situation for the 2025 season. Marcel Reed is competing with the new arrival, Jacob Zeno, and the promising Miles O'Neill. It's going to be an interesting training camp at Texas A&M.

On the other end, the Gamecocks ended the 2024 regular season with six straight wins. However, they were defeated by the Illinois Fighting Illini in their bowl game.

LaNorris Sellers will lead the team in the 2025 campaign. The talented shot caller reportedly rejected an $8 million offer to stay with the Gamecocks.

