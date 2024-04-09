"A&M was so successful in the SEC, Texas said we want some of that": Paul Finebaum points out potential reason behind Longhorns' realignment move

SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum pointed out the reason behind the Longhorns' realignment. Texas A&M's entry into the Southeastern Conference (SEC) in 2012 was a splash. But Finebaum feels it might have also been the catalyst for the University of Texas' eventual arrival a decade later.

Finebaum suggested on Friday’s episode of ‘The SEC Football Podcast’ that the Longhorns' move to the SEC wasn't simply about conference realignment. He feels it's a response to A&M's success in their new conference home.

He claims A&M's achievements in the SEC irked Texas to the point where they too craved the national spotlight and prestige.

[00:00:17] "It’s A&M’s fault ... A&M was so successful in the SEC, Texas said ‘we want some of that," Paul said on the podcast.

This theory is fueled by rumors of a "gentleman's agreement" between Texas A&M and the SEC that allegedly barred Texas' entry. Finebaum implies that A&M's subsequent rise within the conference shattered this agreement, ultimately pressuring the SEC to consider the Longhorns.

“[A&M] felt they were promised that [Texas] would never come in. And they were promised Texas would never come in. But things change,” Paul said.

Per Finebaum, Texas' decision to join the SEC bypassed other opportunities like the Big 10 or the ACC.

Finebaum claims Texas had initiated contact with the SEC, contradicting speculation that the conference aggressively pursued the powerhouses.

“The SEC didn’t do anything but answer a phone call," Finebaum said. "Their attorneys answered a phone call, the same phone call that everyone else got. They were on the prowl, they were leaving, and they were going to go somewhere.”

Further bolstering this viewpoint is the universities' decision to leave the Big 12 Conference early in 2024.

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Kentucky coaching search

The coaching carousel in college basketball is spinning after John Calipari departed from Kentucky. One name generating buzz for the coveted position is Alabama's head coach, Nate Oats.

Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, analyst Paul Finebaum highlighted Oats as a potential frontrunner. Finebaum considers Oats among the nation's elite coaches, alongside championship contender Dan Hurley.

“I think Nate Oats is the one on everyone’s list,” Paul Finebaum said. “I mean, the two best coaches in the country, in my opinion, are [Dan] Hurley and Nate Oats. One is playing for the national championship tonight.”

“Listen, I’m not privy to Nate Oats’ exact contract, but what is it? Close to $20 million, or something like that?”

However, luring Oats away from Alabama might prove difficult. Oats recently secured a contract extension through 2030 with a hefty $20 million buyout clause. On top of his current $5 million annual salary, this creates a significant financial hurdle for any program pursuing him.