Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and arguably the most accurate passer of his era. However, long before Rodgers became a household name, he was slinging passes for the California Golden Bears. Jeff Tedford was Rodgers' coach during his time with the Golden Bears.

Rodgers took to his Instagram story to anoint Tedford as the 'goat' after his induction into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame. Tedford is part of the 2025 class and is being honored for being the Golden Bears' winningest football coach with 82 wins. He also won two Pac-10 Coach of the Year awards during his 11-year spell with the program.

Aaron Rodgers anoints ex-Cal HC Jeff Tedford as "GOAT" after Hall of Fame induction

Tedford is renowned for his work with QBs throughout his collegiate football coaching career. Some of the first-round quarterback picks he coached include, Trent Dilfer, Joey Harrington, Akili Smith, Kyle Boller and Rodgers. He also recruited Jared Goff to Cal but was sacked before getting the chance to mentor him.

Tedford is as accomplished as they come, and his former QBs learned a lot from him at the NCAA level. His legacy at Cal is secured, and it's only right that he gets enshrined in the school's athletics hall of fame.

How did Aaron Rodgers fare after leaving Cal?

Aaron Rodgers spent two productive seasons with the California Golden Bears football team after his short stint at Butte. He amassed a stat line of 5,469 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a Golden Bear.

The Green Bay Packers selected Rodgers with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL draft, and the rest is history. Rodgers has since won four MVP Awards, earned four first-team All-Pro nods, ten Pro Bowl selections and one Super Bowl. He holds numerous records with the Packers, which is rather impressive considering Brett Farve's presence in the franchise's history.

Aaron Rodgers' spell away from Green Bay has been rather mixed, but nothing can take away from his legacy as a pro. The former Cal favorite will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when it's all said and done. Furthermore, his successes at the highest level make him arguably the best QB trained by recent Cal Hall of Famer, Jeff Tedford.

