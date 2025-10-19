"Absolute abomination of Florida football": Calls mount for Billy Napier's firing from fans as Gators struggle massively in win vs. Mississippi State

By Geoff
Modified Oct 19, 2025 01:26 GMT
Florida coach Billy Napier (Image Source: IMAGN)
Florida coach Billy Napier (Image Source: IMAGN)

Furious college football fans intensified their calls to fire embattled Florida coach Billy Napier despite guiding the Gators to a 23-21 win over Mississippi State on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Ad

The Gators (3-4, 2-2 in the SEC) won for the second time in three games, but demands to fire Napier increased further after reports stated that the school met with financial boosters during the week to discuss the fate of the under-fire tactician.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan wrote an extreme description on X about Florida's season and demanded Napier be fired as soon as possible.

"I’m not kidding, this is an absolute abomination of Florida football. Get his ass out of here as soon as the sun rises," the fan said.
Ad

Other fans chimed in on the demand to oust the embattled coach, who is 22-23 in four seasons with the Gators.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, college football enthusiasts felt that the Gators were fortunate to win the clash against the Bulldogs, but despite the victory, they had seen enough and wanted Florida to part ways with Napier.

Ad
Ad

Defensive tackle Michai Boireau intercepted Blake Shapen's pass in the final seconds of the game to preserve Florida's win over Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3 in SEC). The defensive tackle's pick sent the home crowd happy in what may likely be Napier's final game in Gainesville.

The Gators struggled mightily on third-down efficiency, making 4 of 11 opportunities, while quarterback DJ Lagway threw two interceptions despite passing for 280 yards.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications