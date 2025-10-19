"Absolute abomination of Florida football": Calls mount for Billy Napier's firing from fans as Gators struggle massively in win vs. Mississippi State

Furious college football fans intensified their calls to fire embattled Florida coach Billy Napier despite guiding the Gators to a 23-21 win over Mississippi State on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.The Gators (3-4, 2-2 in the SEC) won for the second time in three games, but demands to fire Napier increased further after reports stated that the school met with financial boosters during the week to discuss the fate of the under-fire tactician.One fan wrote an extreme description on X about Florida's season and demanded Napier be fired as soon as possible.&quot;I’m not kidding, this is an absolute abomination of Florida football. Get his ass out of here as soon as the sun rises,&quot; the fan said.Other fans chimed in on the demand to oust the embattled coach, who is 22-23 in four seasons with the Gators.Jag0ff @Dmiles7112LINKNeat. Fire Billy Napier IMMEDIATELYBoBo(GoldenGod, Genetic Freak) @BoBoGoldenGodLINKYou have to fire Billy Napier for that play call even after a win #Gatorsyour average sports fan @GATORbaitFLLINKI don’t even care we won. The end of the game management from Billy Napier is ENOUGH CAUSE FOR TREASON. FIRE BILLY NAPIERMeanwhile, college football enthusiasts felt that the Gators were fortunate to win the clash against the Bulldogs, but despite the victory, they had seen enough and wanted Florida to part ways with Napier.tropic_g8r @FLA_by_HILINKWe got very lucky, it’s time to cut ties. Go GatorsEsteban Swan Esq. @EsqSwanLINKLucky win against an awful team and now we’re celebrating like we won a damn championship. This program is sad man. Fire Billy.Defensive tackle Michai Boireau intercepted Blake Shapen's pass in the final seconds of the game to preserve Florida's win over Mississippi State (4-3, 0-3 in SEC). The defensive tackle's pick sent the home crowd happy in what may likely be Napier's final game in Gainesville.The Gators struggled mightily on third-down efficiency, making 4 of 11 opportunities, while quarterback DJ Lagway threw two interceptions despite passing for 280 yards.