ACC expansion: 3 teams Jim Phillips could target from Power conferences to avoid Atlantic coast's potential fallout

The ACC expansion talk has been heating up while the conference is in a legal tussle with the Florida State Seminoles and the Clemson Tigers. Adding Power Five conference programs would continue to add value to the Atlantic Coast Conference and give it prestige.

What are some programs Commissioner Jim Phillips could add to make it better? Let's take a look at three teams he could realistically add to expand the conference.

Three teams Jim Phillips could target in ACC expansion

Utah Utes

The Utah Utes are one of the rumored programs to join the ACC expansion.

While there's some skepticism about the reporting that a deal could be happening soon, there's some belief that Phillips could attract the Utes from the Big 12, where they will begin playing this season.

The move would help create a hub with the Stanford Cardinal, SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears with a west coast pocket for the conference as well. Getting in multiple time zones and creating more of a name in other parts of the United States could benefit the future of the conference.

Oregon State Beavers & Washington State Cougars

As always, the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars are in the same boat, and they could be a great pair of additions.

If Jim Phillips could land both Oregon State and Washington State, that would give the Atlantic Coast Conference the controlling power of the Pac-12 Conference. They could use that as either a subdivision of the ACC expansion and let it operate individually or get all the assets of the conference.

It would also give them the assets to the Pac-12 Conference, which would give the ACC the history of the California Golden Bears and the Utah Utes (if they are able to land the Utes).